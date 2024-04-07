Quantum Pips AI MT5

Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor!

Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and get a free indicator (valued at over 65$)

Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse set of indicators that combine the power of machine learning, giving them the ability to adapt to the market in any circumstance. What sets Quantum Pips AI apart is its unparalleled adaptability, which allows it to be profitable in any market condition by exploiting short trends with greater accuracy. In addition, it has a built-in intelligent market exit algorithm that tries to close trades that are not going in the desired direction in the most intelligent way possible / Version MT4. For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the Manual Guide.

This robot does not use toxic methods of risk management like martingale, hedging, averaging, etc. Instead, all trades are protected by a virtual take profit and stop loss, even if they are not always used, as the robot closes trades using indicators and other internal calculations.

Features

One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols



you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple currency pairs support



currency pairs support Solid backtest and live performance (you can download 99.9% backtests from the m anual guide )



and live performance (you can download 99.9% backtests from the ) No need to adjust GMT (EA will do it for you)

need to adjust GMT (EA will do it for you) Suitable for propfirms like FTMO

FIFO compliant

Start with as little as $50 balance

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

Very easy to use: just read 4 lines of instructions below





Requirements The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a RAW account with a good ECN broker like IC Markets (see more options in the m anual guide )

like IC Markets (see more options in the m ) The EA must run on a VPS continuously to avoid network outages or downtime (contact me if you need one)

Backtesting should be done on the M1 timeframe with fixed spreads (for more details please refer to the manual guide)





How to install

1- The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart (the timeframe does not matter as the EA performs internal calculations based on indicators), GBPCAD is recommended

2- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. GBPCAD.a) you should update names in the Trading Pairs parameter

3- Use only recommended pairs and default settings. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

4- If you want to use the news filter so that the EA does not operate during the news, then you must allow the EA to access the news website ---> https:// ec.forexprostools.com/ (remove the space between "//" and "ec")





Warnings



I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



