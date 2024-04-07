Quantum Pips AI MT5

5

Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor!

Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts.

Contact me after purchase and get a free indicator (valued at over 65$)

Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse set of indicators that combine the power of machine learning, giving them the ability to adapt to the market in any circumstance. What sets Quantum Pips AI apart is its unparalleled adaptability, which allows it to be profitable in any market condition by exploiting short trends with greater accuracy. In addition, it has a built-in intelligent market exit algorithm that tries to close trades that are not going in the desired direction in the most intelligent way possible / Version MT4. For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the Manual Guide

This robot does not use toxic methods of risk management like martingale, hedging, averaging, etc. Instead, all trades are protected by a virtual take profit and stop loss, even if they are not always used, as the robot closes trades using indicators and other internal calculations.  

Features

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance (you can download 99.9% backtests from the manual guide)
  • No need to adjust GMT (EA will do it for you)
  • Suitable for propfirms like FTMO
  • FIFO compliant
  • Start with as little as $50 balance 
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Very easy to use: just read 4 lines of instructions below

Requirements

  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a RAW account with a good ECN broker like IC Markets (see more options in the manual guide)
  • The EA must run on a VPS continuously to avoid network outages or downtime (contact me if you need one)
  • Backtesting should be done on the M1 timeframe with fixed spreads (for more details please refer to the manual guide)

How to install

1- The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart (the timeframe does not matter as the EA performs internal calculations based on indicators), GBPCAD is recommended

2- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. GBPCAD.a) you should update names in the Trading Pairs parameter

3- Use only recommended pairs and default settings. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

4- If you want to use the news filter so that the EA does not operate during the news, then you must allow the EA to access the news website ---> https:// ec.forexprostools.com/ (remove the space between "//" and "ec")


    Warnings

    I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.

    Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


    Reviews 3
    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel
    227
    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel 2024.04.25 01:20 
     

    I've purchased and have been trialing MT5 version of Quantum Pips for about 2 weeks now. The developer was extremely responsive when my News filter wasn't working in mt5 and released a fix for the issue overnight. I'm still demo-ing this and learning how it trades. I am confident that this would be a good EA for my portfolio of longterm EA. I will post again if or when I decide to take this EA to my love accounts.

    VALU VENTURES LTD
    8100
    Mustafa Sayed Hasan M Hasan 2024.04.14 18:22 
     

    One of my favorite EA purchases, the first win covered the cost of the EA, it is very profitable with recommended pairs from the author, the Quantum Pips AI doesn't have any risky strategies like martingale, grid, hedging, and can work well for props/ FTMO, purchased the EA recently and its 7% profitable already, very much automated with one chart setup, have news filter and its user-friendly, you don't need to be experienced to run Quantum Pips AI, further backtest results/ shift results are awesome, and the best thing the author is honest, fast support and communications, highly recommend Quantum Pips AI for a real account.

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    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel
    227
    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel 2024.04.25 01:20 
     

    I've purchased and have been trialing MT5 version of Quantum Pips for about 2 weeks now. The developer was extremely responsive when my News filter wasn't working in mt5 and released a fix for the issue overnight. I'm still demo-ing this and learning how it trades. I am confident that this would be a good EA for my portfolio of longterm EA. I will post again if or when I decide to take this EA to my love accounts.

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159007
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.25 10:12
    Thanks Nishant I hope it works for you :)
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    8100
    Mustafa Sayed Hasan M Hasan 2024.04.14 18:22 
     

    One of my favorite EA purchases, the first win covered the cost of the EA, it is very profitable with recommended pairs from the author, the Quantum Pips AI doesn't have any risky strategies like martingale, grid, hedging, and can work well for props/ FTMO, purchased the EA recently and its 7% profitable already, very much automated with one chart setup, have news filter and its user-friendly, you don't need to be experienced to run Quantum Pips AI, further backtest results/ shift results are awesome, and the best thing the author is honest, fast support and communications, highly recommend Quantum Pips AI for a real account.

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159007
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.15 18:56
    Thank you Mustafa !
    Sachin Gautam
    1781
    Sachin Gautam 2024.04.11 23:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    159007
    Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.04.12 09:57
    Glad to hear you liked it, thanks Sachin :)
    Reply to review