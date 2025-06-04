Triangle Engine MT4

Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time analysis of market dynamics, evaluating critical factors such as volatility, emerging trends, and historical patterns.

What truly sets the Triangle Engine apart from other algorithms in the market is its remarkable adaptability. Rather than being confined to a single type of financial environment, it dynamically adjusts its strategies to perform effectively in bullish, bearish, or even highly uncertain market conditions. This flexibility significantly mitigates the risks associated with prolonged periods of drawdown // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the Manual Guide.

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2279071

Features

Solid backtest and live performance (you can download the backtests in the manual guide)

need to adjust GMT time (EA will do it for you) It does not use risky strategies such as martingale, averaging, etc.

Suitable for propfirms like FTMO

Suitable for CENT accounts

Suitable for accounts with small capital (from 150$)

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

Very easy to use: no set files needed





Requirements The minimum capital required is only 150$

AUDCAD Timeframe: Any

Use default settings

The EA must run on a VPS continuously to avoid network outages or downtime (contact me if you need one)

Backtesting should be done on the M15 timeframe



How to use it Attach the EA to only one AUDCAD chart (the timeframe does not matter).





Warnings



I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



