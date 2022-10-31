Auto Fibo MT5
- Indicators
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Rodrigo Arana GarciaI have a degree in economics and a master's degree in financial markets.
I have been studying the markets for the last 10 years and developing algorithmic techniques for the last 7 years.
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 5 January 2024
Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading.
- Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point.
- The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band.
- This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors.
- For each band, the exact price is displayed.
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