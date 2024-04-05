Pips Hunter PRO MT4

5
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version.


Features

No repainting
This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
No lag This indicator does not lag
Trading pairs
All forex pairs  (preferably EURGBP)
Timeframe
All timeframes


Parameters

===== Display =====

Arrow Distance // Distance between signal (arrow) and candlestick

===== Alerts =====

Pop-up Alert // Alert for MT4 terminal

Push Notification Alert // Alert for cell phone

Email Alert // Email Alert

===== Chart Settings =====

Option to change the color of the candlesticks on the chart



Warnings

I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



Reviews 3
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 15:11 
 

This is good indicator. i am using and make a profit. Good work Mr. Garcia. Thank you for share it.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only   100 copies   will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT4 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It
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Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 15:11 
 

This is good indicator. i am using and make a profit. Good work Mr. Garcia. Thank you for share it.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.16 16:04
Thank you so much !
greatgalib18
95
greatgalib18 2024.06.12 22:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.12.08 11:43
Thank you so much !!
Nadia95
20
Nadia95 2024.06.09 11:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.06.10 15:33
Thank you so much Nadia !!
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