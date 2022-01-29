Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
- Diego Arribas Lopez
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 June 2025
Most indicators draw lines.
This one draws the battlefield.
If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone.
The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market.
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts.
It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses.
No magic. Just logic that follows volatility.
🔍 Why this tool matters
💥 It shows you where the war is happening.
Instead of guessing support or resistance, you see the zones where liquidity builds.
📉 It works on any asset or timeframe.
Forex. Crypto. Indices. Gold. Doesn’t matter — the math adapts.
📲 It alerts you when price enters a decision zone.
On-screen or on your phone. No more staring at the chart.
🧠 It gives structure — without forcing automation.
Perfect for traders who want clarity, not chaos.
🧰 How to use it
Most traders use it for:
-
Reentry after a breakout
-
Fading exhaustion moves
-
Spotting areas of trapped volume
But here’s the truth:
👉 It’s also a perfect training ground before using smarter tools like:
🧪 Try it. Stress it. Break it.
This tool is free because it’s not the product — it’s the invitation.
If you find yourself saying “Damn, this zone logic actually makes sense” — then you’re ready for the next step.
👇
Download it.
Test it in Strategy Tester.
And when you're ready, go beyond visual.
Quick-start inputs
-
MA_Type → choose among SMA, EMA, LWMA, Smoothed, HullMA, RMA, TEMA
-
Length → centre-line period (> 1)
-
Multiplier → classic Bollinger width (> 0)
-
ColorTheme → Grey · Blue · Green · Red · Custom
Notifications:
- Candles to wait for alert reset: Number of candles to reset the Alerts at each level
- Alerts middle line: Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches the Middle Line
- Alerts Level 1 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 1
- Alerts Level 2 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 2
- Alerts Level 3 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 3
- Alerts Level 4 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 4
- Alerts Level 5 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 5
- Alerts Level 6 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 6
- Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications
Yet another great product from one of the best developers, top support and response to issues, thank you for changes. Very stable indicator with great features. Im looking for extension then buy at lower levels. Such as price goes above three from mid level, this confirms upper bias, now wait for buying at mid or 1, 2 level using another indicator/s for confirmation.