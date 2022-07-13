Free version of the TickScalper indicator.

The Tick Scalp indicator is a trading assistant for a scalping trader.

Works in a separate window.

Tracks the momentary activity of the market, shows the graph of the movement of ticks and the strength of bulls or bears.

Sometimes it can anticipate the beginning of a strong movement before any other indicators.

Helps the trader to make a decision to open the desired order.

Designed to work on any instrument. Used timeframes from M1 to M15.

Has simple and clear settings.