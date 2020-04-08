Master SmoothedHMA Color

HMA Color – Master Smoothed

A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise.

This indicator is built with a double smoothing system, making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive.

When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles.

When the trend is bearish, the HMA line switches to Red and shows downward candles.

Perfect for:

✔️ Price action scalping

✔️ Trend-following systems

✔️ EA visual monitoring

✔️ Reversal identification

✔️ Smoother entry timing

🎯 Key Features

True Hull Moving Average

Uses optimized HMA calculation for fast response.

Double Smoothing

Smooth visual curve without zig-zag effect.

Automatic Trend Coloring

Green = upward trend

Red = downward trend

No manual settings required.

Visual Candle Overlay

3 candles dynamically follow the curve direction, providing a clean trend picture at a glance.

Zero Noise

Only final HMA result — no repaint tricks, no shadows, no flicker.

Lightweight & Ultra-Fast

Optimized for M1 charts and live scalping.

Works with All Symbols

Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Indices, Synthetic assets.

🧠 How It Works

The algorithm calculates the standard HMA based on price input, then applies a smoothing EMA layer to remove micro-noise.

Color changes only when the trend direction is confirmed, preventing false flips.

This provides a stable signal, useful for automated trading logic and human chart interpretation.

Combined with our other indicator MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper you can find extreme entry/exit pinpoint result for scalping trading with any SYMBOL and TIME FRAME.

⚙️ Inputs

(Recommended settings already applied by default)

HMA Period

Hull moving average length

Smooth Factor

EMA smoothing length

Color Mode

Trend body display (Auto)

Style

Classic curve rendering

Just attach the indicator — and it works immediately.

📌 Important Notes

This is not a signal generator

It is a visual indicator designed to support your existing trading method or EA.

Designed for M1–M15 charts

But works on all timeframes.

No repainting after candle close.

Curve moves in real time based on price.

🔧 Version History

v1.00 – Initial Release

Full HMA calculation

Dynamic trend color

Visual candle overlay

Optimized performance

Price smooth system

Fast refresh engine

🛡️ System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Chart Window: Yes

Custom Indicators: Allowed

No DLL required

Works with virtual hosting (VPS)

⭐ Recommended Pair & Setup

Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, ETHUSD

Timeframe: M1 or M5



⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer This Indicator does not guarantee profit.

Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

Always test on Free D emo first and increase risk gradually.

Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.



🟦 SHORT SUMMARY (for Market Validation “What the product does”)

Indicator Name: HMA Color Master Smoothed

Type: Trend visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays Hull Moving Average trend direction using dynamic color switching and smooth visual curve rendering, without signals or trading automation.

Green color shows bullish direction. Red color shows bearish direction.

The indicator runs in chart window, uses one buffer for curve and one buffer for color mapping.

No DLL, no external files, no network calls, no user data collection.

Works on any symbol and timeframe.