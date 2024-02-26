Top Bottom Tracker MT5

Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT4 version. is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /





The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99





Features No repainting

This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives

Trading pairs

All forex pairs

Timeframe

All timeframes





Parameters

==== Indicator configuration ====





Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the less but more accurate signals will be given)





Upper level value // 80 (Value of the upper horizontal line)





Lower level value // 20 (Lower horizontal line value)





Indicator calculation bars // 3000 (For how many bars do you want the indicator to be calculated. The value 0 calculates the indicator for all bars)





==== Alarm configuration ====





Popup alert // true (Alarm on terminal)





Email alert // true (Alarm to email)





Alert time interval // 10 (Alarm interval in minutes)













Warnings

I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



