ZigZag Support Resistance

This indicator uses the Zigzag indicator to identify swing highs and swing lows in the price chart. Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reverses downward from a swing high, suggesting selling pressure at that level.

Parameters:

ZigZag Settings: Depth, Deviation & Back Step

SR Level Settings:

Peak to Peak distance (Points): The distance in which the indicator searches for peaks that form a resistance/Support zone. The higher the distance the the few the levels. This parameter can be used to filter out inconsistencies (noise) in the Peaks.

Sensitivity: How many peaks found in a similar zone could be considered as peaks.

History: How many Peaks from the present time to consider when searching for the SR levels

Line Colour: Colour of the SR Levels

Line Weight: Size of the SR Levels

This indicator can help with the following: