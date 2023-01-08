DYJ NewsForexFactoryEA is calendar trading experts and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis.

Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available for each indicator. Furthermore, the service stores extensive historical data outlined in charts and tables.

The dynamic green arrow on the right side of the indicator indicates the occurrence of the last event, and gives the data analysis results of the currency, Better or Worse. You can judge the number and empty of currency pairs according to the results

The yellow asterisk on the left of the indicator indicates the next upcoming event.

The indicator time series column displays the event object of each time point.

The indicator has email and push notification functions.

EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart.

All currency pairs

GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, USDCNH,CHFJPY

Inputs



InpImpact = ImpactAll -- High, Medium,Low

InpNotifyCounts = 3 -- Notify Counts for Alert and Mobile and Email

InpOffset = 7*60*60 -- Time offset between EasternUS and broker.

Note



Add the address "https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar" in the list of allowed URLs on tab Expert Advisors.

Please use Windows system default font.



Author



Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.



