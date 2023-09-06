Emerald Dragon

Introducing Emerald Dragon: Your Gateway to Trading Success

Are you tired of navigating the treacherous waters of the forex markets, always on the lookout for opportunities? The trading world can be relentless, leaving you yearning for a reliable companion. Look no further. Allow me to introduce you to Emerald Dragon, a formidable trading algorithm designed to extinguish your trading woes and ignite your success.

Emerald Dragon is not just another algorithm; it's your trusty partner in the dynamic forex realm. It leverages cutting-edge data and statistical analysis to unearth profitable trading opportunities and execute orders with surgical precision. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to rule-based trading.

Mastering Market Reversals and Market Trends with Emerald Dragon

Emerald Dragon EA is your key to unlocking the secrets of market reversals and Market trends. This EA is not about risky strategies like martingale or grid—it's about reliable statistical methods, historical data analysis, and real-time market vigilance. This algorithm thrives on automation, making it your strategic ally for optimizing entry and exit points.

Worried about risk? Fear not. Emerald Dragon EA adapts dynamically to market volatility, ensuring your trading aligns with your risk tolerance and financial objectives. With no more than two active trades per currency pair, your trades are in capable hands.

The Science Behind the Dragon's Roar

Emerald Dragon EA stands apart by harnessing the power of time-series analysis and data wizardry. It analyzes historical data, employing statistical calculations to identify prime moments for trading. The Lot size, Stoploss, Take Profit, and Trailing SL are all meticulously crafted based on real-time market conditions, ensuring you stay in control.

Remember, your results may vary slightly due to data quality. But rest assured, the Dragon's principles remain consistent.

Parameters:

The following are the parameters to control this EA:

Lots: 

Set a value to use fixed lots. Set it equal to "0" (zero) to use Automatic Lots based on Risk_Percent.

Risk_Percent: 

This parameter helps you control what percent of your account balance should be risked per trade if automatic lots is chosen. Example: "1" means 1 percent and 0.5 means 0.5%.

Mode: 

If you are a trader with a bias based on fundamental analysis, this parameter helps you control the direction of your trades (Long Only | Short Only | Automatic).

TP_Multiplier: 

If SL is 10 pips away, setting this parameter to 2 will set TP 20 Pips away. This helps you control your Risk-Reward ratio. Setting of 2 and above is recommended.

SL_ATR: 

When this parameter is set to 3, it uses 3 times ATR below recent low as Stoploss which is a recommended setting.

UseTrailingStop: 

True = Use Trailing stops | False = Don't use Trailing stops.

UseBreakeven: 

True = Use Breakeven when possible | False = Disable Breakeven.

AcceptableSpreadPts: 

This parameter is helpful to stop trading when the spread is too wide. When set to 30, the algo stops trading when the spread is wider than 3 pips.

Trade_Start_Hour: 

Using this parameter, you can set at what time the EA should start placing trades.

Trade_End_Hour: 

This parameter is used to let the EA know by what time it should stop placing trades.

Magic: 

This is just a unique number to track the trades pertaining to this particular EA.


Backtesting Results – See It to Believe It

Before you embark on your trading journey, explore our backtesting results. Witness accuracy above 60% and a profit factor consistently above 2, particularly with the "EURUSD" currency pair. While the Dragon may face occasional challenges, it has proven its profitability over the longer term.

Remember that your results may vary depending on your data quality. Always conduct your own backtesting for a personalized assessment.

Disclaimer: Trading Wisdom

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Back-test across various currency pairs, adjust parameters, and engage in forward testing with a small capital account before deploying Emerald Dragon. While we strive to manage risks, market uncertainty is inherent.

Recommended Settings – Your Path to Success

Emerald Dragon thrives in the 1-hour timeframe with the "EURUSD" and "USDJPY" pairs, but stay tuned for updates on other major pairs. Consider deploying the Dragon when you anticipate strong directional trends in a currency pair. Currency pairs that have general tendency to form trends like  USDJPY or EURUSD are best suited for this EA.

Your Voice Matters

Your feedback fuels our improvement. Share your thoughts and suggestions to shape the future of Emerald Dragon and our upcoming products. I am committed to enhancing your trading experience. You may also send me a message if you are stuck and need help.

The Future – Your Future

The journey has just begun. Expect a continuous stream of features and improvements in upcoming versions. Your feedback paves the way for a brighter trading future. Happy trading with Emerald Dragon!


Filter:
ranjitsekarfx
59
ranjitsekarfx 2023.10.24 07:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

N Pavanraj
240
Reply from developer N Pavanraj 2023.10.24 07:35
I will improve. Thanks for your kind words.
Reply to review