FCK Currency Strength

5

Hi Friends,

"FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click.

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

Only 5 copies are available for sale, and later copies will be available for rent.



Recommendations

  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Timeframes:  Recommended - D (use higher TF, EA technically works on any Time frames )
  • Spread : up to 20
  • Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.






Reviews 1
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.05.18 11:53 
 

This is a really marvellous product. This mix of indicator and semi automatical EA is a big value for my trading and helps me a lot. Patel is a professional developer who knows about he is talking. Thank you for providing this great product.

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4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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FCK Emperor EA
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Thank you all for the good response and support.. FCK Emperor EA is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows for trading - {Buy_Low Sell_High, Buy_High Sell_Low}. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments. FCK Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit l
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The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Include File download   ;-   click here How To Install :- Click Here Key Features: Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions,
FCK Hedging AI
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No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs. Message me for set file and demo file ,  FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse
Fck Market structure break order block
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Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the Meta Trader 4 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the char
FCK Emperor EA MT5
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Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
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Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.05.18 11:53 
 

This is a really marvellous product. This mix of indicator and semi automatical EA is a big value for my trading and helps me a lot. Patel is a professional developer who knows about he is talking. Thank you for providing this great product.

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