Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition

  • Experts
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!)

To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39 for a limited time.

Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $99 effective from July 31, 2026.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate!


◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.


Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition

XAUUSD Premier Automated Trading EA

A professional automated trading system meticulously developed for long-term investment, emphasizing portfolio sustainability. The system's codebase is exquisitely crafted and completely bug-free. Operating as a standalone application, it relies on no external files, is lightweight, consumes minimal VPS resources, and functions completely independently, ensuring a seamless and smooth long-term profit accumulation process.

Key Features

  • Capital-Friendly Grid Innovation: Perfectly integrates Grid, Scalp, and Hedge strategies. Features exceptionally low drawdown, precisely controlling price zones and limiting the number of positions with the ThresholdOrders and Max Orders functions, alongside a strict segregated order control system (Buy/Sell). (In the settings, only a single EMA value is visible, yet various intelligent mechanisms are seamlessly concealed within, sparing you from complex and tedious configurations.)

  • Intelligent Protection System: Safeguards your portfolio against market anomalies, including Spread, Spike, and ATR shocks, while clearly segregating the operations of each chart using Magic Numbers.

  • Profit & Directional Management: Supports segregated profit-closing functions for both combined and separated directions. It allows for a full Money Management (MM) system setup or the use of standalone and blended SL/TP systems, accommodating your specific investment strategy.

  • Visual Interface: The control panel is designed to be elegant and visually restful, clearly displaying status and profit for convenient, real-time monitoring.

Setup and Operating Guidelines

  1. Installation Procedure: Install and configure the parameters, then simply drag and drop the EA onto the chart. The system is designed for effortless usability; with appropriate configuration and an absence of greed, this EA will comfortably serve as your wealth-generating engine without any complex complications.

  2. Investment Recommendations: The EA is thoughtfully designed as an instrument for sustainable, long-term wealth generation. It is highly recommended to operate with low leverage.

  3. Input Configuration and Broker Decimals: The optimal input parameters have been specifically tailored and preset for 3-decimal brokers. (If you are utilizing a 2-decimal broker, kindly remove one decimal point.) This ensures that the price zone control system calculates distances with utmost precision, remaining maximally gentle on your capital.

We cordially invite you to experience this EA with an open mind, and you shall truly perceive a genuinely sustainable investment system.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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