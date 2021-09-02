Pro intraday EA

  • Experts
  • Vahap Yaman
    Vahap Yaman

    Vahap Yaman

    2 (1)
    Hi guys,
    The most important thing for success in Forex markets is to be able to conduct " callous trading".. If the rhetoric from your environment affects your trading decisions, you can exit early even in the poses you open on the right side, you can close your position to the detriment...
    6 products 2 topics 7 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 12 December 2021
  • Activations: 5

Hello

Anyone can trade forex during the day or make a long-term investment 

All you need is "Pro intraday EA "

Pro intraday EA also makes purchases/sales within this zone by determining the "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value of the day" of this instrument for the specified time period.

  • 1-Offers a Purchase Zone; Buy 1- Buy 2 
  • 2-Offers a Sales Zone; Sell 1- Sell 2 
  • 3-Dec Yesilmaz offers a Waiting Zone; between the First Red Line and the first Green Line, EA does not take action in this zone!

Pro intraday EA features and capabilities ;

  • 1- Taking medium and long term positions according to your Trend Analysis
  • 2- Intraday trading only, a kind of scalping
  • 3- EA can trade both mid-day and long-term at the same time
  • 4- Automatic hedge system (protection of existing profitable positions)
  • 5- Margin management with automatic hedging
  • 6- The position of movement.. Ability to work again below/above the point where the sl is located according to the position
  • 7- The ability to adjust the amount of EA's trading lot
  • 8- Ability to determine the number of days of analysis of the consultant
  • 9 - The recommended EA transaction lot amount = 0.01 lots for the account balance of 500 usd.. a maximum of 0.10 lots for 5000 usd
  • 10- It can be used on all instruments; parities, ounces, indices, stocks, cryptos!




Pro intraday EA Expert Advisor settings :

A) Long-Term Investment Mode :

    All you need to do is: trend analysis for the symbol. 

     a) - If the symbol shows a downward trend; you must upload the Sales Profile!

     ( Sell Profile ) SellSL and SellTP = the maximum level should be written for long-term investments.

     b) - If the symbol is in an uptrend;

     (Buy Profile ) BuySL buy and BuyTP = the maximum level should be written for long-term investments.

B) Recommended settings for intraday trading only:

    You need to use the standard settings


The following is the table:

Tablo aşağıdadır:

EA Settings
Sell Profile Buy Profile intraday/scalp Profile
Period analysis   22  22  22
Data Type ( My advice is to use it daily, but other time frames are also available) 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day
According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone % (Safe purchase zone with initial %)  150 80 100
According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone % (Safe purchase zone with initial %) 200 150 150
According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone % (Secure sales zone with initial %) 80 150 100
According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone % (Secure sales zone with end%) 150 200 150
EA Lot Size: (Robot transaction lot amount authorization)  0.01  0.01  0.01
Buy Order SL:  order price on % (based on the order opening price %) 0.2 1.5 0.5
BUY Order TP:  order price on %  (based on the order opening price %) 0.4 3 0.5
Sell Order SL:  order price on %  (based on the order opening price %) 1.5 0.2 0.5
Sell Order TP:  order price on %  (based on the order opening price %) 3 0.4 0.5


Strategy Test Videos:

the video was shot with MQL5 EA, but MQL4 EA and MQL5 EA have the same codes


for eurusd; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDTvDKbUZ0



for gbpusd : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb0pt3lpWf0


for usdcad; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAp85xRLPeI


have a nice trade


Video Pro intraday EA
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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