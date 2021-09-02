Hello

Anyone can trade forex during the day or make a long-term investment

All you need is "Pro intraday EA "

Pro intraday EA also makes purchases/sales within this zone by determining the "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value of the day" of this instrument for the specified time period.

1-Offers a Purchase Zone; Buy 1- Buy 2

2-Offers a Sales Zone; Sell 1- Sell 2

3-Dec Yesilmaz offers a Waiting Zone; between the First Red Line and the first Green Line, EA does not take action in this zone!

Pro intraday EA features and capabilities ;

1- Taking medium and long term positions according to your Trend Analysis

2- Intraday trading only, a kind of scalping

3- EA can trade both mid-day and long-term at the same time

4- Automatic hedge system (protection of existing profitable positions)

5- Margin management with automatic hedging

6- The position of movement.. Ability to work again below/above the point where the sl is located according to the position

7- The ability to adjust the amount of EA's trading lot

8- Ability to determine the number of days of analysis of the consultant

9 - The recommended EA transaction lot amount = 0.01 lots for the account balance of 500 usd.. a maximum of 0.10 lots for 5000 usd

10- It can be used on all instruments; parities, ounces, indices, stocks, cryptos!













Pro intraday EA Expert Advisor settings :

A) Long-Term Investment Mode :

All you need to do is: trend analysis for the symbol.

a) - If the symbol shows a downward trend; you must upload the Sales Profile!

( Sell Profile ) SellSL and SellTP = the maximum level should be written for long-term investments.

b) - If the symbol is in an uptrend;

(Buy Profile ) BuySL buy and BuyTP = the maximum level should be written for long-term investments.

B) Recommended settings for intraday trading only:

You need to use the standard settings





The following is the table:

Tablo aşağıdadır: EA Settings Sell Profile Buy Profile intraday/scalp Profile Period analysis 22 22 22 Data Type ( My advice is to use it daily, but other time frames are also available) 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone % (Safe purchase zone with initial %) 150 80 100 According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone % (Safe purchase zone with initial %) 200 150 150 According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone % (Secure sales zone with initial %) 80 150 100 According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone % (Secure sales zone with end%) 150 200 150 EA Lot Size: (Robot transaction lot amount authorization) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Buy Order SL: order price on % (based on the order opening price %) 0.2 1.5 0.5 BUY Order TP: order price on % ( based on the order opening price %) 0.4 3 0.5 Sell Order SL: order price on % ( based on the order opening price %) 1.5 0.2 0.5 Sell Order TP: order price on % ( based on the order opening price %) 3 0.4 0.5



Strategy Test Videos:

the video was shot with MQL5 EA, but MQL4 EA and MQL5 EA have the same codes





for eurusd; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDTvDKbUZ0









for gbpusd : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb0pt3lpWf0





for usdcad; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAp85xRLPeI





have a nice trade



