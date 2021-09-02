Pro intraday EA
- Experts
-
Vahap YamanHi guys,
The most important thing for success in Forex markets is to be able to conduct " callous trading".. If the rhetoric from your environment affects your trading decisions, you can exit early even in the poses you open on the right side, you can close your position to the detriment...
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
Anyone can trade forex during the day or make a long-term investment
All you need is "Pro intraday EA "
Pro intraday EA also makes purchases/sales within this zone by determining the "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value of the day" of this instrument for the specified time period.
- 1-Offers a Purchase Zone; Buy 1- Buy 2
- 2-Offers a Sales Zone; Sell 1- Sell 2
- 3-Dec Yesilmaz offers a Waiting Zone; between the First Red Line and the first Green Line, EA does not take action in this zone!
Pro intraday EA features and capabilities ;
- 1- Taking medium and long term positions according to your Trend Analysis
- 2- Intraday trading only, a kind of scalping
- 3- EA can trade both mid-day and long-term at the same time
- 4- Automatic hedge system (protection of existing profitable positions)
- 5- Margin management with automatic hedging
- 6- The position of movement.. Ability to work again below/above the point where the sl is located according to the position
- 7- The ability to adjust the amount of EA's trading lot
- 8- Ability to determine the number of days of analysis of the consultant
- 9 - The recommended EA transaction lot amount = 0.01 lots for the account balance of 500 usd.. a maximum of 0.10 lots for 5000 usd
- 10- It can be used on all instruments; parities, ounces, indices, stocks, cryptos!
Pro intraday EA Expert Advisor settings :
A) Long-Term Investment Mode :
All you need to do is: trend analysis for the symbol.
a) - If the symbol shows a downward trend; you must upload the Sales Profile!
( Sell Profile ) SellSL and SellTP = the maximum level should be written for long-term investments.
b) - If the symbol is in an uptrend;
(Buy Profile ) BuySL buy and BuyTP = the maximum level should be written for long-term investments.
B) Recommended settings for intraday trading only:
You need to use the standard settings
The following is the table:
Tablo aşağıdadır:
|
EA Settings
|Sell Profile
|Buy Profile
|intraday/scalp Profile
|Period analysis
|22
|22
|22
|Data Type ( My advice is to use it daily, but other time frames are also available)
|1 Day
|1 Day
|1 Day
|According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Buy Zone % (Safe purchase zone with initial %)
|150
|80
|100
|According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Buy Zone % (Safe purchase zone with initial %)
|200
|150
|150
|According to the analysis report; Start of the Safe Sell Zone % (Secure sales zone with initial %)
|80
|150
|100
|According to the analysis report; Finish of the Safe Sell Zone % (Secure sales zone with end%)
|150
|200
|150
|EA Lot Size: (Robot transaction lot amount authorization)
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Buy Order SL: order price on % (based on the order opening price %)
|0.2
|1.5
|0.5
|BUY Order TP: order price on % (based on the order opening price %)
|0.4
|3
|0.5
|Sell Order SL: order price on % (based on the order opening price %)
|1.5
|0.2
|0.5
|Sell Order TP: order price on % (based on the order opening price %)
|3
|0.4
|0.5
Strategy Test Videos:
the video was shot with MQL5 EA, but MQL4 EA and MQL5 EA have the same codes
for eurusd; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDTvDKbUZ0
for gbpusd : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb0pt3lpWf0
for usdcad; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAp85xRLPeI
have a nice trade