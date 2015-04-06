Quantum Gold Miner

Quantum Gold Miner


Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5

Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork.

Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based execution.


How It Trades

On every closed H1 candle, Quantum Gold Miner rescans the chart to locate the nearest unbroken supply zone above current price and the nearest unbroken demand zone below it. It places a pending buy stop at the supply zone and a pending sell stop at the demand zone, so it's already positioned before the market moves rather than chasing price after the fact. As zones shift with new price action, orders are refreshed automatically to stay aligned with current structure.

Key Features



Dynamic zone detection — supply and demand levels recalculate every H1 bar, never static


Adaptive position sizing — lot size scales with account growth via a high-water-mark balance model, so a losing streak never shrinks your position size below what your peak balance has earned

Smart trade management — trailing stop with break-even lock-in and partial close to defend profit as trades develop

Execution filters — spread and trading-session filters keep the EA out of the market during poor conditions

Weekend protection — open positions are closed ahead of the weekend gap


Requirements


Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: H1

Minimum balance: $100

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread, or a standard account with consistently tight spreads

Hosting: low-latency VPS strongly recommended for accurate breakout execution


Built to Last, Not to Rush

Quantum Gold Miner doesn't chase trades — it waits for price to genuinely reach and break a qualifying zone. That means it won't fire a signal every single day, and that's by design. The strategy is built around selectivity: fewer, higher-quality setups aimed at a smoother, more durable equity curve over the long run, not constant market noise.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results — always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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