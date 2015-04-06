Quantum Gold Miner



Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5

Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork.

Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based execution.





How It Trades





On every closed H1 candle, Quantum Gold Miner rescans the chart to locate the nearest unbroken supply zone above current price and the nearest unbroken demand zone below it. It places a pending buy stop at the supply zone and a pending sell stop at the demand zone, so it's already positioned before the market moves rather than chasing price after the fact. As zones shift with new price action, orders are refreshed automatically to stay aligned with current structure.





Key Features







•Dynamic zone detection — supply and demand levels recalculate every H1 bar, never static



•Adaptive position sizing — lot size scales with account growth via a high-water-mark balance model, so a losing streak never shrinks your position size below what your peak balance has earned

•Smart trade management — trailing stop with break-even lock-in and partial close to defend profit as trades develop

•Execution filters — spread and trading-session filters keep the EA out of the market during poor conditions

•Weekend protection — open positions are closed ahead of the weekend gap



Requirements



Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: H1

Minimum balance: $100

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread, or a standard account with consistently tight spreads

Hosting: low-latency VPS strongly recommended for accurate breakout execution



Built to Last, Not to Rush

Quantum Gold Miner doesn't chase trades — it waits for price to genuinely reach and break a qualifying zone. That means it won't fire a signal every single day, and that's by design. The strategy is built around selectivity: fewer, higher-quality setups aimed at a smoother, more durable equity curve over the long run, not constant market noise.