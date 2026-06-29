Flug Gold Sniper

FLUG — Professional Price Action EA for XAUUSD

A precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). FLUG identifies high-probability price-action setups using proprietary candle structure analysis, then manages every position with multiple configurable safeguards designed for serious traders and prop-firm accounts.

Key Features

- Built specifically for XAUUSD — all calculations tuned for 2-digit Gold pricing
- Two switchable entry modes: Classic and Sniper Pullback
- Structural stop-loss placement derived from real price-action levels (not arbitrary pip distances)
- Configurable USD-based take-profit and trailing-stop logic
- Daily win/loss circuit breakers — prop-firm friendly
- Per-direction orders spacing prevents over-stacking entries
- Independent long / short controls — trade one side, both, or neither
- Real-time on-chart dashboard with live performance metrics
- Built-in signal quality filters to eliminate noise setups


Two Entry Modes

1) Classic Mode — Enters immediately when a qualified setup is confirmed. Higher trade frequency, suited to capturing momentum-driven Gold sessions.

2) Sniper Pullback Mode — Arms a setup, waits for price to retrace to a configurable zone after a momentum confirmation step, then enters with a tighter, structurally-defined stop. Fewer trades, but higher conviction per entry. Includes an optional confirmation-candle filter for ultra-selective trading.

Both modes share the same risk-management framework and can be toggled per chart.

Built-in Risk Management

• Min / Max Stop Loss caps (USD) — protect against oversized stops or noise-driven tight stops
• Max Profitable Trades per Day — lock in green sessions
• Max Loss Trades per Day — automatic stop-out for bad sessions
• Max Open Positions — global exposure cap
• Minimum gap between consecutive entries (per direction)
• Maximum allowed slippage (USD-based)
• Automatic broker stops-level compliance
• Automatic lot normalization to broker's min/step/max

Real-Time Dashboard

The on-chart panel always shows:

  • Active symbol, timeframe, and mode
  • Current long / short signal state
  • Open positions vs. max allowed
  • Today's wins / losses vs. daily caps
  • Balance, equity, floating P&L, drawdown %

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD (or your broker's Gold variant)
• Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1 (your choice — fully configurable)
• Account: ECN / Raw spread recommended
• Minimum deposit: $500+ with 0.01 lot
• VPS strongly recommended for consistent execution


Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) carries substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account, use prudent risk management, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from using this Expert Advisor.

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FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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