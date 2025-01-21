SlopeChannelB MT5

📈 SlopeChannelB – a technical analysis tool that constructs a sloping price movement channel, offering unique opportunities to assess the current market situation and find trading signals.

Main features of the indicator:

Sloping price movement channel:

The indicator helps visualize support and resistance levels, which may indicate potential reversal points or trend continuations. Various line colors and background highlighting:

Sloping support and resistance levels are displayed in different colors, and the channel itself is additionally highlighted with a background, simplifying the visual analysis of the chart. Three options for calculating lines:

The indicator uses regression analysis to construct channel lines. You can choose one of three methods: Robust (default) – robust to outliers method.

– robust to outliers method. OLS (Ordinary Least Squares) .

. Median (median calculation). Optimal model selection:

SlopeChannelB automatically selects the most suitable line channel variant based on the analysis of five quality criteria.

Quality parameters are displayed directly on the chart, helping you evaluate the result. Also, you can manually switch between channel construction options using buttons. Dual-signal system: First signal – occurs when the price reaches the sloping resistance or support level.

– occurs when the price reaches the sloping resistance or support level. Second signal – records the price movement from the level to the center of the channel.

These signals can be useful for finding entry points on a rebound, but always require confirmation from other tools. Combined use with other indicators:

It is recommended to use SlopeChannelB in combination with oscillators or trend indicators for additional confirmation before opening a position. Recommendation for working with different timeframes:

An interesting approach is using the indicator simultaneously on two charts with different timeframes. The main chart with a higher timeframe (e.g., H12 or D1) allows you to determine the overall market picture, and a smaller timeframe (e.g., H4 or H8) helps confirm the entry or exit point. Drawing a trend line from a higher timeframe:

The indicator additionally displays a trend line from a higher timeframe, which helps assess the long-term direction of price movement. Optimal timeframes:

The indicator shows the greatest efficiency on high timeframes, such as H8, H12, and D1, allowing you to focus on significant market movements.

Indicator parameters:



Parameter Description Default Value MethodRegression Regression method: 1 - Robust, 2 - OLS, 3 - Median Robust Regression ExtraWeightRegression Additional regression weight added to more recent vertex points 0.0 AngleThreshold Angle threshold in degrees, after which the channel has no background 25.0 Min_extremum Minimum number of extremums 3 CountExclusions Maximum number of consecutive excluded points (2-5) 2 TFmain_Steps Number of upward steps in timeframes for main trend lines 2 n_inclusive_bars Number of pending bars 5 percentage_movement Percentage of movement after touching for the second signal 15.0 clrUpperLine Color of the upper line Tomato clrLowerLine Color of the lower line Turquoise clrChannel Channel color 10,30,40 clrSignal1 Color of signal 1 DodgerBlue clrSignal2 Color of signal 2 Yellow WQ Quality coefficient weight of the line, exceeding which triggers signals 0.50

Why use SlopeChannelB?

The indicator is designed for deep analysis of the market structure and finding important entry points, while remaining a flexible tool that accounts for market uncertainty. Customize it to current conditions, analyze on different timeframes, and the dual-signal system makes SlopeChannelB a useful addition to any trading approach.

📈 Try SlopeChannelB today! A demo version is available for testing in the strategy tester.

Download the indicator at the MQL5 Market store and discover new possibilities in market analysis.



