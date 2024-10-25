Trailing Stop SL

The process of SL movement can be automated according to your strategy,

The

variety

makes

this

utility

useful

for

any

strategy

. Especially important for a short -term traders.

Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including SL trailing | contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version

To activate the SL Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel):

orfor which the trailing will be applied:

for the current [Symbol] / for [ALL] symbols, or for a specific trade [Ticket].



In addition to the [Symbol] or [ALL] rules - you can set a separate rule for a particular trade,

by its ticket number: the rule for a separate [Ticket] will be prioritized.

2. The moment when the trailing will be activated to the trade:



[ Immediately after execution]: without a delay when the order is placed;

after execution]: when the order is placed; [When profit]: trailing will be activated when profit will reaches the specified value;

3. 'SL method': set the method of calculating the SL level, using the [v] selector:

Size in pips or points .

or . Percentage of the price change.

of the price change. SL based on the Moving Average (MA). When choosing this type, you should set:

(MA). When choosing this type, you should set: Timeframe for calculating the MA; MA period; MA method; The bar price;



The distance from the MA, where the SL level will be placed:



when set to 0 - SL will be equal to the value of the MA;





positive values will mean that the SL should be shifted closer to the TP level;

that the SL should be shifted closer to the TP level;



negative values will mean an offset further from the TP level.

offset further from the TP level. SL based on the bar price . When choosing the type, you should set:

. When choosing the type, you should set: 1 or 6 bar prices: Open / High / Low / Close / wick: near / wick: far;



[wick: near]: High price for Buy trades, Low price for Sell trades;





[wick: far]: Low price for Buy trades, High price for Sell trades;



Timeframe;



The offset of the bar, from the current (floatin) bar;

Percentage of the Take Profit size: this method will only work if the trade has a TP.

size: this method will only work if the trade has a TP. Trend Line method: only when Trailing Stop is configured for a single Symbol.

method: only when Trailing Stop is configured for a single Symbol. ATR method: SL size will be calculated as a % of the ATR value.

method: SL size will be calculated as a % of the ATR value. Parabolic SAR method: SL size will be calculated based on the indicator's value.

method: SL size will be calculated based on the indicator's value. Percentage of the initial SL size: this method will only work if the trade has a SL.

4. 'Move SL': choose the SL movement rule, using the [v] selector: