OnBoard stats
- Utilities
-
Fabio CavalloniI do everything with diligence and passion!
- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 25 January 2021
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account.
It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right):
- Symbols order statistics: it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol.
- Current symbol statistics: informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in the graph.
- Total statistics: information about total account opened orders.
- History statistics: information about the history orders. The history list size depends on the current settings of the "Account history" tab of the terminal.
Please, leave me a review after you used it! Thanks
VERY GOOD! VERY NICE! will this be available for mt5?