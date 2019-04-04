OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account.

It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right):

Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol.

: it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in the graph.

: informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in the graph. Total statistics : information about total account opened orders.

: information about total account opened orders. History statistics: information about the history orders. The history list size depends on the current settings of the "Account history" tab of the terminal.