Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4

The UZFX™ - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to immediately close all active market positions with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments.

Features:

  • Closes all open Buy and Sell positions across all symbols.
  • Uses the latest Bid/Ask price for accurate execution.
  • Helps traders instantly exit the market with minimal manual effort.

Usage:

  Attach the script to the MT4 chart.
  2. The script will scan and close all open Buy & Sell positions.
  3. A confirmation message will be displayed in the Experts tab for each closed order.

Note:

  • This script does not delete pending orders—it only closes active market positions.
  • It works on all trading symbols, not just the attached chart.
  • Ensure you want to close all positions before running the script, as it executes instantly.

Reply to review