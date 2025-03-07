Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
- Libraries
- Muhammad Usman Siddique
- Version: 1.0
The UZFX™ - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to immediately close all active market positions with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments.
Features:
- Closes all open Buy and Sell positions across all symbols.
- Uses the latest Bid/Ask price for accurate execution.
- Helps traders instantly exit the market with minimal manual effort.
Usage:
- Attach the script to the MT5 chart.
- The script will scan and close all open Buy & Sell positions.
- A confirmation message will be displayed in the Experts tab for each closed order.
Note:
- This script does not delete pending orders—it only closes active market positions.
- It works on all trading symbols, not just the attached chart.
- Ensure you want to close all positions before running the script, as it executes instantly.
