Ultimate Trading Panel

Full Automated Trading panel .

  • it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies;
  • interface minimization function;
  • flexibility of use;

Join my channel and check video of it  ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader/4986


Features : 


Auto SL and TP

Auto Close partial 

Auto Trailing 

Session Time Alert

Time of trading Alert 

Profit and Percentage 

and etc. 

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Pro 10 AM PM Powell Strategy NQ ES
Ashkan Afaridi
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Pro 10:00 Powell Strategy [NQ ES] by Ash_TheTrader This indicator is just for who wanna trade base on Powell 10AM/PM method and   its not a bigdeal holygrail strategy !   Its just a hands-Free tools for users . Does it works or not ? You should test it ! This indicator is specifically designed for Nasdaq (NQ) and S&P500 (ES) traders to capitalize on the massive liquidity sweeps that happen right at the New York 10:00 AM (and PM) opening hours. It automatically detects the true opening price,
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Extreme Trading and Session Dashboard
Ashkan Afaridi
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Your chart. One glance. Total clarity. Built by @Ash_TheTrader for traders who are tired of guessing, Extreme Trading Dashboard is a professional-grade heads-up display that sits quietly in the corner of your chart — dark charcoal, rounded, semi-transparent, and genuinely easy on the eyes — until the moment it matters. Dual Session Highlighter Shade up to two independent time windows directly on your chart — London, New York, or your own custom kill-zone. Each gets its own color, so overlapp
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Auto Trade Journal Over Telegram
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
Stop journaling your trades by hand. Let them journal themselves. Every serious trader knows the truth: the traders who review their trades outperform the ones who don't. And almost nobody actually does it — because manually logging every entry, exit, SL, TP, and P&L into a spreadsheet is tedious enough that it quietly dies after week two. War Room Journal kills that excuse. This is the official connector between your MetaTrader terminal and the War Room trading journal on Telegram (by @Ash_TheT
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Ultimate Trading Panel MT5
Ashkan Afaridi
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Full Automated Trading panel . it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies; interface minimization function; flexibility of use; Join my channel and check video of it  ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader/4986 Features :  Auto SL and TP Auto Close partial  Auto Trailing  Session Time Alert Time of trading Alert  Profit and Percentage  and etc. 
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Extreme Trading and Session Dashboard MT4
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
Your chart. One glance. Total clarity. Built by @Ash_TheTrader for traders who are tired of guessing, Extreme Trading Dashboard is a professional-grade heads-up display that sits quietly in the corner of your chart — dark charcoal, rounded, semi-transparent, and genuinely easy on the eyes — until the moment it matters. Dual Session Highlighter Shade up to two independent time windows directly on your chart — London, New York, or your own custom kill-zone. Each gets its own color, so overlappi
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HeatMap Pro
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
THE HEAT MAP — Smart Money Density Detector See exactly where price is magnetized to — before it happens. FEATURES Live density heatmap — spot the market's real "hot zones" instantly Self-flipping Key Zones — support/resistance that evolves with price instead of dying 1-click Trading Style — QuickScalp / Scalp / Intraday auto-tunes the entire engine Pro HUD dashboard — bias, trend strength, HTF direction, risk status, momentum, all live Built-in Zone Touch & Zone Flip alerts
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Supreme Trading Management Dashboard D E M O
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
THIS IS DEMO VERSION AND ONLY WORKS ON  * GOLD * EURUSD * NASDAQ  FULL VERSION :  BUY HERE   ---------------------- Trading Dashboard by Ash_TheTrader The all-in-one scalper's control panel for MetaTrader 5 Stop switching between the New Order window, a calculator, and your own willpower. Trading Dashboard puts every decision a scalper makes — size, risk, entries, exits, and discipline — into one draggable, collapsible, fully editable panel that lives right on your chart. Built for traders
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Auto Trade Journal Over Telegram MT4
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
Stop journaling your trades by hand. Let them journal themselves. Every serious trader knows the truth: the traders who review their trades outperform the ones who don't. And almost nobody actually does it — because manually logging every entry, exit, SL, TP, and P&L into a spreadsheet is tedious enough that it quietly dies after week two. War Room Journal kills that excuse. This is the official connector between your MetaTrader terminal and the War Room trading journal on Telegram (by @Ash_TheT
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Range Entry TradingPanel Grid Martingale
Ashkan Afaridi
4.33 (3)
Utilities
a Perfect TradingPanel for who wants to have entry in a RANGE .  Join my channel  ===>   https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader For example : You have a zone and you don't know where of the zone will be your entry so , you will use this Tool , to separate your risk per position and it will automatically calculate your LOT SIZE . Total risk base on martingale rules or Grid input .  You can choose how many positions you want to have and it will calc the Lot size for you . Features :  Enter in a range of p
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Supreme Trading Management Dashboard
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
Trading Dashboard by Ash_TheTrader The all-in-one scalper's control panel for MetaTrader 5 Stop switching between the New Order window, a calculator, and your own willpower. Trading Dashboard puts every decision a scalper makes — size, risk, entries, exits, and discipline — into one draggable, collapsible, fully editable panel that lives right on your chart. ===> TRIAL VERSION :  [HERE]  Built for traders who scalp gold, forex, and indices using price action, SMC, and ICT concepts — but flexible
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