Ultimate Trading Panel
- Utilities
-
Ashkan Afaridi🎯Its Ash | The Scalping Maestro 💰💹
Welcome aboard — but if you're only here for signals, you're on the wrong ship! 🚫📈
💼 https://ashthetrader.online
- Version: 2.12
Full Automated Trading panel .
- it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies;
- interface minimization function;
- flexibility of use;
Join my channel and check video of it ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader/4986
Features :
Auto SL and TP
Auto Close partial
Auto Trailing
Session Time Alert
Time of trading Alert
Profit and Percentage
and etc.