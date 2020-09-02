Telegram Signals Copier is a fully automated software that reads messages from Telegram and inserts them as orders on your MT4 terminal.





It comes with an advanced risk management tool, that can risk based on a % of your balance, fixed loss, and many other options.





You can fully customize how you take the signals, change the TP and SL level.





With an advanced analytics tool, you can see where your favorite signal providers are doing the most profit, and improve the profits even more.





Contact us on Telegram to get started:





Check our website for more details: