Close by percentage MT4

Hello friends.
I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929).
Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart.

Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account.

The utility has the following functionality:
  • "Close_trades_by_loss_percentage" - percentage of floating loss from the balance at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" - percentage of floating profit from the balance at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_loss_money" - floating loss in deposit currency at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_profit_money" - floating profit in the deposit currency, at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Select_trades" - if "All", then consider all positions on the account simultaneously; if "by_Symbol", then consider positions for different symbols separately; if "by_Magic", then consider positions with different magic numbers separately; if "by_Magic_and_Symbol", then consider positions for different symbols and with different magic numbers separately (this is the same as using the "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" parameter in each Expert Advisor). And another position accounting model "Select_trades = one_given_magic_and_chart_symbol" has appeared. When choosing this model, ONLY positions with a magic number from the "One_given_magic_number" parameter for the chart symbol to which the utility is attached will be taken into account.
  • "Also_delete_pending_orders_at_profit" - delete pending orders when closing in profit.
  • "Also_delete_pending_orders_at_loss" - deleting pending orders when closing at a loss.
  • Activate_partial_closing_of_positions - activate partial closing of positions when a specified floating profit or loss is reached.
  • Percent_for_partial_closing - percentage of the volume of positions for partial closure. 
  • Info_on_Chart - display utility information on the chart.
Prodotti consigliati
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner v10
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Sig
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilità
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Chartball free
Alexander Nikolaev
Utilità
If you are tired of trading, why not have a little fun right in the MT4 terminal? Try this game, the rules are simple - you need to control the ball and take a coin. The ball jumps along the line of the moving average, and it is controlled by arrows or the keys "w a s d". Try to keep the ball from falling out of bounds. There are several levels of difficulty, if at first it’s difficult, you can set a simple level, and when you train, increase difficulty. When adding a game to a window with a c
FREE
Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.  Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilità
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
Signal Copy Multiplier
Ralf Schliepat
Utilità
Signal Copy Multiplier automatically copies trades on the same account, for example, to get a better entry and adjusted volume on a subscribed signal. MT4-Version:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67412 MT5-Version:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67415 You have found a good signal, but the volume of the provider's trades is too small? With Signal Copy Multiplier you have the possibility to copy trades from any source (Expert Advisor, Signal, manual trades) and change the volume o
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
librerie
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
PipFinite EA Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.56 (27)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilità
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 — Smart Market Watch Cycler & Chart Navigator Auto Symbol Switcher (MT4) is a lightweight, GUI-based utility that automatically rotates your chart across a curated list of symbols. It’s built for discretionary traders, scalpers, and analysts who want a clean workflow to scan markets quickly without juggling watchlists. No trading operations are performed—this tool focuses purely on chart navigation and symbol management . Full User Guide    –  Need MT5?   Click here
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Argo Gold Edition MT4
Encho Enev
1 (1)
Experts
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli automatici di break-even Utilizzando   questo   strumento ,   p uoi attivare lo spostamento automatico dello SL, quando il trade raggiunge un profitto desiderato.  Particolarmente   importante   per   i   trader   a   breve termine   .   È disponibile anche l'opzione offset: parte del profitto può essere protetta. Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Processo di attivazione della funzione automatica di break-e
KopierMaschine
Denis Nikolaev
Utilità
KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта KopierMaschine  для  MetaTrader   5 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копировать
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilità
SAFETYLOCK è lo strumento ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere le proprie operazioni da improvvise inversioni di mercato, impostando automaticamente un ordine opposto per ogni posizione aperta. Quando un trader o un EA apre una nuova posizione, SAFETYLOCK crea immediatamente un ordine in sospeso opposto. N el caso in cui la posizione inizi a generare perdite, l'ordine pendente viene attivato, bloccando la posizione e limitando così le perdite potenziali. Questo EA offre una gamma compl
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilità
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Utilità
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Soluzione professionale per la copia delle operazioni tra terminali. RS Trade Copier è un sistema affidabile e versatile per copiare operazioni di trading tra terminali MetaTrader 4. Il programma è adatto sia ai trader esperti e ai servizi di segnali, sia agli investitori privati. Permette di trasferire segnali da uno o più fornitori a uno o più clienti con alta precisione e ritardi minimi. Supporta sia una configurazione automatica semplice che una configurazione manuale avanzata. Non interferi
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilità
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilità
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
Altri dall’autore
Trust EA
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalpin
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilità
Presento un utile robot che io stesso utilizzo da diversi anni. Questo robot può essere utilizzato sia in modalità semiautomatica che completamente automatica. Il programma contiene le impostazioni flessibili per fare trading sulle notizie del calendario economico. Non può essere verificato nel tester delle strategie. Soltanto il vero lavoro. Nelle impostazioni del terminale è necessario aggiungere il sito delle notizie all’elenco degli URL consentiti. Fare clic su Strumenti > Opzioni > Consul
Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Experts
Questo sistema è stato sviluppato per funzionare con un gran numero di set e dopo un certo tempo si è mostrato bene lavorando alla chiusura delle contrattazioni del venerdì. Di conseguenza, questa direzione del trading è diventata la principale per lavorare con questo Expert Advisor. Tuttavia, puoi creare le tue impostazioni di trading e scegliere qualsiasi giorno della settimana per il trading. La raccolta di set di impostazioni può essere ampliata. Coppie di valute per le quali sono progettat
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.46 (35)
Experts
Questo sistema è stato sviluppato per funzionare con un gran numero di set e dopo un certo tempo si è mostrato bene lavorando alla chiusura delle contrattazioni del venerdì. Di conseguenza, questa direzione del trading è diventata la principale per lavorare con questo Expert Advisor. Tuttavia, puoi creare le tue impostazioni di trading e scegliere qualsiasi giorno della settimana per il trading. La raccolta di set di impostazioni può essere ampliata. Coppie di valute per le quali sono progettat
GridMartin Conqueror
Konstantin Kulikov
4.69 (13)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
This utility allows to record the spread value to the file, which is equal to or greater than the value specified in the settings, at the specified time. The utility also displays useful information on the symbol's chart: current spread value in points, name of account holder, name of trading server, leverage, the size of the swap for buy orders, the size of the swap for sell orders, day of the week for accruing triple swap, the size of a point in the quote currency, the minimum allowed level of
FrankoScalp
Konstantin Kulikov
3.79 (115)
Experts
Congratulazioni! Hai raggiunto la pagina dell’Expert Advisor più longevo del mercato Forex! Già da più di 5 anni questo Expert Advisor è sulla bocca di tutti e in vari top. Su qualsiasi forum Forex si può trovare discussioni sull’EA "FrankoScalp", ma solo su mql5 si può acquistare la versione originale aggiornata dell’EA, così come entrare in contatto con l’autore ed entrare in una comunità amichevole di utenti dell’EA "FrankoScalp". Dettagli dell’acquisto Quando compri EA, lo ottieni per semp
Virtual Trailing SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (3)
Utilità
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. only_this_sy
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value equal to 0, TP is nullified (removed). Stop_Loss - stop loss (SL). If the value
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilità
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Trailing by SAR
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by. Select_Symbol - selection of symbo
Friday Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT5 Expert setup Download the latest se
GoldenScalp MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilità
Presento un utile robot che io stesso utilizzo da diversi anni. Questo robot può essere utilizzato sia in modalità semiautomatica che completamente automatica. Il programma contiene le impostazioni flessibili per fare trading sulle notizie del calendario economico. Non può essere verificato nel tester delle strategie. Soltanto il vero lavoro. Nelle impostazioni del terminale è necessario aggiungere il sito delle notizie all’elenco degli URL consentiti. Fare clic su Strumenti > Opzioni > Consul
Open a position for EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Experts
Congratulazioni! Hai raggiunto la pagina dell’Expert Advisor più longevo del mercato Forex! Già da più di 5 anni questo Expert Advisor è sulla bocca di tutti e in vari top. Su qualsiasi forum Forex si può trovare discussioni sull’EA "FrankoScalp", ma solo su mql5 si può acquistare la versione originale aggiornata dell’EA, così come entrare in contatto con l’autore ed entrare in una comunità amichevole di utenti dell’EA "FrankoScalp". Dettagli dell’acquisto Quando compri EA, lo ottieni per semp
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilità
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. only_this_sym
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. S elect_Symbol   - selection of symbols. Positi
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Trailing by SAR MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by. Select_Symbol   - selection of sym
Friday Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
3.71 (7)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT4 Expert setup Download the latest sett
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can b
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
Open a position for EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
Filtro:
IAN0218
14
IAN0218 2024.09.25 14:37 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2024.03.24 18:39 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jinah
74
Jinah 2024.01.19 02:36 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

FunChiii
160
FunChiii 2023.12.19 15:35 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Andre Struempel
1196
Andre Struempel 2023.12.05 10:41 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

janekpawel
101
janekpawel 2023.11.08 15:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Konstantin Kulikov
25376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Konstantin Kulikov 2023.11.20 16:00
Thanks.
Select_trades = by_Symbol. That is, both negative and positive positions will be closed, but only one symbol (which has reached the specified drawdown or profit).
Andrey Gubin
678
Andrey Gubin 2023.04.25 10:25 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Konstantin Kulikov
25376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Konstantin Kulikov 2023.04.25 18:42
Попробуйте скачать утилиту через вкладку маркет в терминале.
Luciano Miranda Portela
401
Luciano Miranda Portela 2023.01.05 20:18 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Konstantin Kulikov
25376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Konstantin Kulikov 2023.01.30 13:47
You may have mixed up the utilities, since this utility does not have a Breakeven and a Trailing Stop. Here is the trailing and breakeven utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44031
Rispondi alla recensione