Close by percentage MT4

Hello friends.

I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).

Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart.

Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account.

The utility has the following functionality: