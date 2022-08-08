Close by percentage MT4

Hello friends.
I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929).
Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart.

Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account.

The utility has the following functionality:
  • "Close_trades_by_loss_percentage" - percentage of floating loss from the balance at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" - percentage of floating profit from the balance at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_loss_money" - floating loss in deposit currency at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_profit_money" - floating profit in the deposit currency, at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Select_trades" - if "All", then consider all positions on the account simultaneously; if "by_Symbol", then consider positions for different symbols separately; if "by_Magic", then consider positions with different magic numbers separately; if "by_Magic_and_Symbol", then consider positions for different symbols and with different magic numbers separately (this is the same as using the "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" parameter in each Expert Advisor). And another position accounting model "Select_trades = one_given_magic_and_chart_symbol" has appeared. When choosing this model, ONLY positions with a magic number from the "One_given_magic_number" parameter for the chart symbol to which the utility is attached will be taken into account.
  • "Also_delete_pending_orders_at_profit" - delete pending orders when closing in profit.
  • "Also_delete_pending_orders_at_loss" - deleting pending orders when closing at a loss.
  • Activate_partial_closing_of_positions - activate partial closing of positions when a specified floating profit or loss is reached.
  • Percent_for_partial_closing - percentage of the volume of positions for partial closure. 
  • Info_on_Chart - display utility information on the chart.
