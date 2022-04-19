RSI Scanner MT4

Context Aviation Yvan Musatov Indicators

The Context Aviation indicator analyzes the price behavior and if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in the trend direction. It is not difficult to enter the market, but it is much more difficult to stay in it. The Context Aviation indicator makes it much easier to stay in trend! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on them, display instructions for the trader for further a