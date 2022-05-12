Order Manager MT4

Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks.


Download Demo here (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days)

Full guide here

MT5 version here


Order Manager features:

  • Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, indexes, CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies, etc.
  • Compatible with all account types such as standard accounts, prop firm founded accounts, etc.
  • Proper risk manager with a built-in lot calculator includes five lot calculation modes.
  • Supports market and pending orders plus trailing stop, breakeven, multiple partial closes, multiple trades at once with different take profits, and more.
  • Visual setup of order properties such as open price, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close with lines.
  • Modify properties of running trades visually with lines.
  • View interactive info including potential profit and loss based on risk settings before placing or modifying orders.
  • Get a pop up, phone, or email alerts when the trade state is changed or any of the settings are activated.
  • Optional confirmation dialog before opening/altering trades to avoid common mistakes.
  • Easy to use and customizable trade panel organized for fast and simple access to core functions.


Copier features:
  • A built-in copier function which is 100 percent compatible with the order manager to copy trades between accounts on the same PC in the fastest way possible.
  • Supports all trade operations of the order manager: open, modify, close, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, etc.
  • Copy orders to an unlimited number of accounts in a split of a second.
  • It can copy trades between MT5 and MT4 accounts. (For this you must have the MT5 version too).
  • It has lot multiplier, symbol filter, buy/sell filter, and more.
Note: that the copier function only copies the orders which is opened with the trade manager and doesn't copy trades of other EAs.

Bonus: After the purchase, message me to receive a copy of the MT5 full version for 1 trading account.

There is also a pyramiding manager aimed at adding to profitable trades automatically, you can try Reward Multiplier too.



Reviews 5
MP_mpap
574
MP_mpap 2025.02.24 12:17 
 

Excellent tool and very easy to use! The developer is responsive and truly talented. With the recent improvements, this has become a genuine value-for-money product — without lacking in any way.

Certifiedjay92
19
Certifiedjay92 2023.03.08 14:33 
 

Very good EA, Host was willing to help to install, Great customer service.

I highly recommend

