Order Manager MT4

Order Manager features:

Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, indexes, CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Compatible with all account types such as standard accounts, prop firm founded accounts, etc.

Proper risk manager with a built-in lot calculator includes five lot calculation modes.

Supports market and pending orders plus trailing stop, breakeven, multiple partial closes, multiple trades at once with different take profits, and more.

Visual setup of order properties such as open price, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close with lines.

Modify properties of running trades visually with lines.

View interactive info including potential profit and loss based on risk settings before placing or modifying orders.

Get a pop up, phone, or email alerts when the trade state is changed or any of the settings are activated.

Optional confirmation dialog before opening/altering trades to avoid common mistakes.

Easy to use and customizable trade panel organized for fast and simple access to core functions.





Copier features:

A built-in copier function which is 100 percent compatible with the order manager to copy trades between accounts on the same PC in the fastest way possible.

Supports all trade operations of the order manager: open, modify, close, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, etc.

Copy orders to an unlimited number of accounts in a split of a second.

It can copy trades between MT5 and MT4 accounts. (For this you must have the MT5 version too).

It has lot multiplier, symbol filter, buy/sell filter, and more.

Note: that the copier function only copies the orders which is opened with the trade manager and doesn't copy trades of other EAs.





