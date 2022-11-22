Moving Average Trend Alert MT5

4.91

Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover.


Moving Average Trend Alert features:

  • Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs.
  • Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment.
  • Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels.
  • Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator.
  • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.


Some Notes:

  1. Note that if you enable the distance or ADX filter, the indicator might not give an immediate MA cross signal. 
  2. The signals of this moving average indicator are not Buy/Sell signals. They indicate a potential market trend that should be checked. The classic trend following approach is to find a strong trend then look at lower timeframes for a pullback or breakout trade setup in the direction of the main trend. If you have a particular MA trading system you can set up the indicator accordingly to get buy/sell signals. 
  3. If you want 2 MAs setup, set the long MA period to zero.
  4. By default, the indicator checks moving averages and doesn't consider the current price position relative to MAs. If you want that set the short MA period to '1' then it resembles the price.

Settings

MA Settings

Set short, medium, and long MAs period, method, and applied price in this section.

Signal Settings

Filter mid-trend signals: If enabled the indicator tries to filter mid/late trend signals. It alerts only if a new signal generates in the opposite direction.

Signal after candle close: If true dashboard waits until the close of the current candle and then checks the signal.

Distance Filter Settings

MAs Distance Filter (Based on ATR):  Set a minimum distance between MAs based on ATR value with 3 modes: between all 3 MAs, between short and medium MAs, and between Medium and long MAs. Set MAs Distance Filter to 'None' if you don't want to use it.

ATR period: Set the period of ATR used in the distance filter.

Distance(ATR) Multiplier: Set a multiplier for ATR used in the distance filter.

For example if you set MAs Distance Filter to "Between all 3 MAs", ATR period to 20 and multiplier to 0.5 (default values), the dashboard only signals when 3 MAs are aligned and  the vertical distance between them is equal to the ATR indicator value multiplied with "0.5".

RSI Filter Settings

By setting the RSI Filter to true the moving average dashboard filters the signal when RSI is above 70 in an uptrend and below 30 in a downtrend.

ADX Filter Settings

Set the ADX Filter to true if you want to filter signals using the ADX indicator main signal line value. Input the ADX period and ADX signal level values in their fields. 

Other Settings

Number of candles to look back in chart: Set here how many bars you want to check for drawing history signals.

Popup Alert: To enable MT5 alert window informing dashboard signals on a symbol and timeframe. Select symbols and timeframes that you want to get alert for them by ticking their checkboxes on the panel.

Phone Notification: To receive indicator alerts on the cell phone. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader push notification settings from the Notifications tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).

Email Alert: To receive indicator alerts via email. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader email settings from the Email tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).


Dashboard: Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5

MT4 version here


Reviews 13
cham
924
cham 2026.02.07 16:50 
 

Хороший индикатор , но сейчас я проверяю другой , этот прогнать по таймфреймам не могу

gfproe
307
gfproe 2024.04.06 02:20 
 

Just what I am looking for to complement my trend scanner but may I suggest if delay function can be added for 3 Ema cross over let say if there is a twist on the 3 Ema it will delay in second to confirm the cross over, also if the rsi settings can added over bought level and over sold level, let assume I want to configure it to >50 as buy, 50>; for sale, so far it a great indicator.

Edson Maran
18
Edson Maran 2023.10.05 01:26 
 

Hello goodnight First, congratulations on the development of the indicator, it is a very powerful tool if used intelligently. Secondly, I am developing an Experts that will act as a filter for the indicator entries, I hope it works well, I will soon report the results for you to see.

Recommended products
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Trading Session Zones for MetaTrader 5
Michael Angelo Ibarreta
Indicators
Session Indicator — Forex Trading Sessions Visualizer Overview Session Indicator   is a professional MT5 indicator that displays the four major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored horizontal bands on your chart. Never miss a trading session again! Free Product   |   Works on Any Broker   |   Auto-Detects Timezone Features Auto-Detects Broker GMT Offset Works automatically on any MT5 broker (XM, IC Markets, FXCM, etc.) No manual timezone configuration needed Label
FREE
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Indicators
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Wormhole Time Frame Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicators
The Wormhole time frame indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is not just another trading tool—it’s your competitive edge in the financial markets. Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, the Wormhole transforms how you analyze data and make decisions, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Why You Need the Wormhole Indicator Outsmart the Competition: The ability to view two timeframes on the same chart simultaneously means you’re always one step ahead. No more switching between ch
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
>> Announcements Channel << DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main c
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicators
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate. One use of the  Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line. Also, a buy signal is generated when the   Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a s
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
Indicators
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
HA Trend Flow
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Indicators
HA Trend Flow is a professional two-stage smoothed Heiken Ashi trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to clearly visualize market trends , reduce noise and reliably identify sideways market phases – without repainting. Ideal for trend traders, scalpers, swing traders and multi-timeframe analysis . Key Benefits Much smoother trends compared to standard Heiken Ashi 2-stage smoothing (OHLC + Heiken Ashi) Automatic sideways / chop detection Clear neutral & doji candle identificat
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (45)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
SMC Signals Alert
Quang Vinh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
This latest version is shared with the community as part of our ongoing product development. More useful features and improvements are planned for future updates. Constructive and good-faith feedback is always welcome and greatly appreciated. SMC Signals Indicator is a professional Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading tool designed to help traders identify high-probability market opportunities using institutional-style price action analysis. The indicator
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
RSI Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full desc
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.64 (39)
Indicators
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
FREE
MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.61 (31)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
FREE
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).   Download Demo   here   (Scans only M2 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 v
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
5 (6)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order:   Checks the price position relative to
FREE
Order Manager MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT4 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
RSI Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4.79 (14)
Indicators
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level (doesn't repaint) Price returns to
FREE
MACD Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4 (6)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Creat
FREE
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order: Checks the price position relative to t
FREE
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Trendline Alert Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT5 version is here Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Trendline Alert Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT4 version is her e Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Stochastic Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Stochastic Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Stochastic dashboard that monitors the indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Stochastic Scanner features: Signals price entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors up to 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert mode
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
FREE
Moving Average Trend Alert MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
FREE
Multi Timeframe Support and Resistance Zones MT4
Amir Atif
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones indicator for MT4 is a multi-timeframe panel and alert that finds support and resistance zones and pivot points for all timeframes of MetaTrader 4 and gives alert when price has interaction with them. Download demo version (works on GBPUSD, EURJPY and NZDUSD symbols) Read the full description of scanner parameters in the blog page . Many unique features in one indicator: Integrating support and resistance zones and pivot points in one indicator with powerful filteri
Reward Multiplier MT4 Mini
Amir Atif
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the
FREE
Order Manager MT4
Amir Atif
3.67 (3)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT5 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its alert and filtering system is
Triangle Finder MT4
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Indicators
50% off. Original price: $60  Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market wa
ATR Scanner Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:  As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and e
RSI Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Singl
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel monitors the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description here MT5 version
Ichimoku Trend Finder MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe trend dashboard that helps traders to monitor and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator in 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for classic Ichimoku trend signals  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).    Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here After the purchase, don't forg
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
Filter:
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.07 12:40 
 

bom indicador, obrigado.

cham
924
cham 2026.02.07 16:50 
 

Хороший индикатор , но сейчас я проверяю другой , этот прогнать по таймфреймам не могу

mmswe
461
mmswe 2024.07.30 06:26 
 

Firstly, thank you for your kindness to share your hard work for free to us. Free product but with great features for MA analysis.

gfproe
307
gfproe 2024.04.06 02:20 
 

Just what I am looking for to complement my trend scanner but may I suggest if delay function can be added for 3 Ema cross over let say if there is a twist on the 3 Ema it will delay in second to confirm the cross over, also if the rsi settings can added over bought level and over sold level, let assume I want to configure it to >50 as buy, 50>; for sale, so far it a great indicator.

Edson Maran
18
Edson Maran 2023.10.05 01:26 
 

Hello goodnight First, congratulations on the development of the indicator, it is a very powerful tool if used intelligently. Secondly, I am developing an Experts that will act as a filter for the indicator entries, I hope it works well, I will soon report the results for you to see.

Khulani
210
Khulani 2023.09.12 19:14 
 

Indicator working as described thanks.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.07.27 17:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John
36
John 2023.07.04 17:59 
 

Excellent little EA for those who use trend-following methods of trading.

Hally3939
22
Hally3939 2023.06.27 19:52 
 

its Preety good Indicator, but may you add extra condition.. Like If Price Touch = / > / &lt; / >= / &lt;= Moving Averages alert for Example : alert Buy if Price Touch EMA 50 and EMA 18 > EMA 50 > SMA 200 Alert Sell if Price Touch EMA 50 and EMA 18 &lt; EMA 50 &lt; SMA 200 i willing support you with paid version if i can have Moving averages alert, but so far its a well done indicator. Thankyou

REM
16
REM 2023.04.13 17:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2023.04.17 18:26
Hi REM
I'm glad you like the indicator. Please send me a screenshot of the problem so I can examine that and fix it.
Also don't forget to recheck the signal filters and "Signal after candle close" settings to see if they are filtering the signal.
Best Regards
Amador Mayorga
92
Amador Mayorga 2023.04.12 04:16 
 

look good

CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.04.07 00:56 
 

Incredibly good indicator thank you and stay tuned

Oleg Pokhilko
321
Oleg Pokhilko 2023.02.09 12:00 
 

This is a very good idea for indicator. I have only 2 suggestions for improvement by far. Firstly, that would be better if signals could have the same direction in a row, but not one by one (for example sell-sell-sell-buy-buy, but not only sell-buy-sell-buy-sell-buy-sell and etc.). Secondly, if using only the distance between moving averages there will be a lot of signlals that do not show the trend, because moving averages are not alligned in a one direction or in specific angle. It's pretty hard to setup the alignment with the distance only. Thank you for this.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2023.02.09 15:52
Hi Олег
Thanks for the review and suggestions.
To get consecutive buy or sell signals disable the "Filter mid-trend signals" option in the indicator settings.
I will add more signal filters to the indicator in the future.
Best Regards
Reply to review