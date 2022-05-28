Multi Timeframe Support and Resistance Zones MT4

4.33

Support and Resistance zones indicator for MT4 is a multi-timeframe panel and alert that finds support and resistance zones and pivot points for all timeframes of MetaTrader 4 and gives alert when price has interaction with them.

Download demo version (works on GBPUSD, EURJPY and NZDUSD symbols)

Read the full description of scanner parameters in the blog page.

Many unique features in one indicator:

  • Integrating support and resistance zones and pivot points in one indicator with powerful filtering rules and alert system.
  • Alerts when price returns from S/R zones and pivot levels for swing trading and range trading strategies.
  • Alerts when price breaks S/R zones and pivot levels for breakout trading.
  • Finds high probability trend reversals with a full set of alert filters.
  • You can avoid getting caught in SR zones by checking them before opening a position.
  • This indicator gives you the best levels for stoploss and take profit.
  • You will receive alerts for all timeframes without the need to switching between them.
  • You can view S/R zones of multiple higher timeframes on the chart.

Powerful alert filters for S/R zones:

Indicator has 5 filters to ignoring low quality alerts and finding best levels for order setups: 
  • minimum candle height
  • minimum candle body to height ratio
  • minimum candle height to zone height ratio
  • comparison between candle height and the height of previous candles
  • comparison between candle body and average body length of previous candles

Informative panel:

Panel shows if price has interaction with support and resistance zones from M1 to W1 timeframes. Also with panel you can find nested zones at a glance.

  •     Button text shows type of support and resistance zones (with "Sup" and "Res" abbreviations on buttons)
  •     Button text shows in which timeframes price enters, leaves or breaks a zone (with "In,Out,Br" abbreviations on buttons)
  •     Button color shows strength of support and resistance zone (you can change the color of zones)
  •     Ability to change frequently used settings directly through the panel
  •     Panel and zones will update on every 1-minute candle open and when chart time frame changes

Indicator shows the Strength of Support and Resistance Zones:

This indicator uses fractals and ATR indicator to find and draw support and resistance zones on price chart. Zones have different strength that are:

  • Weak fresh zones: high and low points in trend that price didn't touch them again yet
  • Fresh zones: important high and low points (major turning points) that price didn't touch them again yet
  • Verified zones: strong zones, price touched them before but couldn't break them
  • Proven zones: verified zone that at least four times the price can't break it
  • Broken zones: zones that price breaks them (not applied for weak zones)

Pivot Points Features:

  • Support and resistance zones indicator shows the daily, weekly and monthly pivot point levels on the chart.
  • You can receive alert when price breaks a pivot point level or returns to it.
  • You can choose between 5 different calculation type of pivot points (standard, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark).

Different Alert Types:

You can enable the following alerts at the same time in the indicator settings.

  • when candle moves into a zone and closes inside it
  • when price leaves (returns from) a zone and closes outside and also price is higher or lower than previous candle
  • when price breaks a zone and closes outside of zone

Find Nested Zones at a glance:

In panel you can see if price enters or leaves support and resistance zones in more than one timeframe at the same time. Also alert shows nested zones in other timeframes in the indicator parameters you can set the number of nested zones that must be found before alert triggers.

Use the power of Support and Resistance zones in your EAs:

This indicator has a fast and lightweight version that you can use it in the code of expert advisors and indicators for accessing the values of nearest S/R zones to price in all timeframes.

  • Bridge is included in the lifetime licenses of the indicator, contact me after buying the scanner and I'll send the bridge to you.
  • You will receive a sample EA to see how to use the bridge in expert advisor code with iCustom function .

Please check out indicator blog page for more info about the bridge.

If you have any question, please ask in the comments section. I'll do my best to answer your questions.

Reviews 7
MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2026.03.10 11:50 
 

Excellent indicator, the best in its category!

En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2025.01.18 06:22 
 

great !

abobasel99
188
abobasel99 2023.07.12 09:54 
 

السلام عليكم سوف تتلقى نموذج EA لمعرفة كيفية استخدام الجسر في كود

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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RSI Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full desc
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.64 (39)
Indicators
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
FREE
MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.61 (31)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
FREE
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).   Download Demo   here   (Scans only M2 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 v
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
5 (6)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order:   Checks the price position relative to
FREE
Order Manager MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT4 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
RSI Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4.79 (14)
Indicators
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level (doesn't repaint) Price returns to
FREE
Moving Average Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
4.91 (11)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
FREE
MACD Divergence Indicator MT4
Amir Atif
4 (6)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Creat
FREE
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order: Checks the price position relative to t
FREE
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Trendline Alert Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT5 version is here Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Trendline Alert Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT4 version is her e Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Stochastic Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Stochastic Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Stochastic dashboard that monitors the indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Stochastic Scanner features: Signals price entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors up to 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert mode
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
FREE
Moving Average Trend Alert MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
FREE
Reward Multiplier MT4 Mini
Amir Atif
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the
FREE
Order Manager MT4
Amir Atif
3.67 (3)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT5 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its alert and filtering system is
Triangle Finder MT4
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Indicators
50% off. Original price: $60  Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market wa
ATR Scanner Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:  As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and e
RSI Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Singl
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel monitors the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description here MT5 version
Ichimoku Trend Finder MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe trend dashboard that helps traders to monitor and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator in 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for classic Ichimoku trend signals  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).    Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here After the purchase, don't forg
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2026.03.10 11:50 
 

Excellent indicator, the best in its category!

En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2025.01.18 06:22 
 

great !

abobasel99
188
abobasel99 2023.07.12 09:54 
 

السلام عليكم سوف تتلقى نموذج EA لمعرفة كيفية استخدام الجسر في كود

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2023.07.12 13:16
Hi Abobasel
I sent the bridge file and the sample EA to you.
Please let me know if you have any questions.
Regards
tunck
1239
tunck 2023.07.07 03:56 
 

This should be 4 stars or up. Just hope the developer could improve R/S blocks a bit.

Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2022.12.08 01:23 
 

From what I have seen the entire indicator repaints and that’s a problem.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2022.12.08 11:12
Hi Terry, thanks for your feedback.
Indicator doesn't repaint, it removes the support and resistance zones when they are not valid anymore and finds newly formed zones.
Regards
simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.08.22 11:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2022.08.24 18:29
Hi Simon, thank you, please pm me if you have any suggestions to improve the indicator.
bighead1971
2432
bighead1971 2022.08.16 05:42 
 

Good. it would have been 5 stars if the charts can be opened with my own saved template.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2022.08.19 12:03
Hi
Thanks for your suggestion, in the new version I added 2 parameters to the indicator so you can select to open a new chart by clicking on a timeframe button, and you can write the name of your saved chart template.
Regards
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