Order Manager MT5

Download Demo here (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days)

Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks.

Order Manager features:

Copier features:

between accounts on the same PC

Note: that the copier function only copies the orders which is opened with the trade manager and doesn't copy trades of other EAs.





Bonus: After the purchase, message me to receive a copy of the MT4 full version for 1 trading account.