Order Manager MT5

50% off. Original price: $60

Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks.


Download Demo here (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days)

Full guide here

MT4 version here


Order Manager features:

  • Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, indexes, CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies, etc.
  • Compatible with all account types such as standard accounts, prop firm founded accounts, etc.
  • Proper risk manager with a built-in lot calculator includes five lot calculation modes.
  • Supports market and pending orders plus trailing stop, breakeven, multiple partial closes, multiple trades at once with different take profits, and more.
  • Visual setup of order properties such as open price, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close with lines.
  • Modify properties of running trades visually with lines.
  • View interactive info including potential profit and loss based on risk settings before placing or modifying orders.
  • Get a pop up, phone, or email alerts when the trade state is changed or any of the settings are activated.
  • Optional confirmation dialog before opening/altering trades to avoid common mistakes.
  • Easy to use and customizable trade panel organized for fast and simple access to core functions.


Copier features:

  • A built-in copier function which is 100 percent compatible with the order manager to copy trades between accounts on the same PC in the fastest way possible.
  • Supports all trade operations of the order manager: open, modify, close, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, etc.
  • Copy orders to an unlimited number of accounts in a split of a second.
  • It can copy trades between MT5 and MT4 accounts. (For this you must have the MT4 version too).
  • It has lot multiplier, symbol filter, buy/sell filter, and more.

Note: that the copier function only copies the orders which is opened with the trade manager and doesn't copy trades of other EAs.


Bonus: After the purchase, message me to receive a copy of the MT4 full version for 1 trading account.


There is also a pyramiding manager aimed at adding to profitable trades automatically, you can try Reward Multiplier too.

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5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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