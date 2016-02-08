Watch how to download trading robots for free
Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4
It shows the number of zone retests.
It shows the zones that were support but became resistance and vice versa.
Some additions were made by me. It is possible to toggle on/off the weak zones. Fixed to work on the 600+ terminal builds. The prices closest to the zones are located in the buffers, which makes the indicator usable in Expert Advisors.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14545
