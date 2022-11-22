Moving Average Trend Alert MT4

5

Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover.


Moving Average Trend Alert features:

  • Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs.
  • Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment.
  • Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels.
  • Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator.
  • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.


Some Notes:

  1. Note that if you enable the distance or ADX filter, the indicator might not give an immediate MA cross signal. 
  2. The signals of this moving average indicator are not Buy/Sell signals. They indicate a potential market trend that should be checked. The classic trend following approach is to find a strong trend then look at lower timeframes for a pullback or breakout trade setup in the direction of the main trend. If you have a particular MA trading system you can set up the indicator accordingly to get buy/sell signals. 
  3. If you want 2 MAs setup, set the long MA period to zero.
  4. By default, the indicator checks moving averages and doesn't consider the current price position relative to MAs. If you want that set the short MA period to '1' then it resembles the price.

Settings

MA Settings

Set short, medium, and long MAs period, method, and applied price in this section.

Signal Settings

Filter mid-trend signals: If enabled the indicator tries to filter mid/late trend signals. It alerts only if a new signal generates in the opposite direction.

Signal after candle close: If true dashboard waits until the close of the current candle and then checks the signal.

Distance Filter Settings

MAs Distance Filter (Based on ATR):  Set a minimum distance between MAs based on ATR value with 3 modes: between all 3 MAs, between short and medium MAs, and between Medium and long MAs. Set MAs Distance Filter to 'None' if you don't want to use it.

ATR period: Set the period of ATR used in the distance filter.

Distance(ATR) Multiplier: Set a multiplier for ATR used in the distance filter.

For example if you set MAs Distance Filter to "Between all 3 MAs", ATR period to 20 and multiplier to 0.5 (default values), the dashboard only signals when 3 MAs are aligned and  the vertical distance between them is equal to the ATR indicator value multiplied with "0.5".

RSI Filter Settings

By setting the RSI Filter to true the moving average dashboard filters the signal when RSI is above 70 in an uptrend and below 30 in a downtrend.

ADX Filter Settings

Set the ADX Filter to true if you want to filter signals using the ADX indicator main signal line value. Input the ADX period and ADX signal level values in their fields. 

Other Settings

Number of candles to look back in chart: Set here how many bars you want to check for drawing history signals.

Popup Alert: To enable MT4 alert window informing dashboard signals on a symbol and timeframe. Select symbols and timeframes that you want to get alert for them by ticking their checkboxes on the panel.

Phone Notification: To receive indicator alerts on the cell phone. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader push notification settings from the Notifications tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).

Email Alert: To receive indicator alerts via email. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader email settings from the Email tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).


Dashboard: Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4

MT5 version here


Reviews 5
yamez
222
yamez 2025.04.17 07:04 
 

Great to quickly determine trend with ATR providing the necessary confluence.

Marek Pastier
24
Marek Pastier 2024.02.14 10:28 
 

I am surprised by the quality of this indicator. You need to play with the settings for your trading style.

Behzad Mohebali
81
Behzad Mohebali 2022.11.27 06:37 
 

An excellent and efficient tool Along with a professional and committed developer.

Hoping to add more features to this tool.

good luck

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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RSI Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full desc
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
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RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
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MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
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Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).   Download Demo   here   (Scans only M2 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 v
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Ichimoku Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
5 (6)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order:   Checks the price position relative to
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Order Manager MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT4 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
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Amir Atif
4.79 (14)
Indicators
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level (doesn't repaint) Price returns to
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Moving Average Trend Alert MT5
Amir Atif
4.91 (11)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
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Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Creat
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Amir Atif
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Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order: Checks the price position relative to t
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Trendline Alert Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT5 version is here Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Trendline Alert Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Indicators
Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them. Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. MT4 version is her e Multi-Object Monitoring Trendlines, channels, and angled lines Horizontal & vertical lines Rectangles (support/resistance zones) Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable
Stochastic Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Stochastic Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Stochastic dashboard that monitors the indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Stochastic Scanner features: Signals price entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors up to 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert mode
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RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
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Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the
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Order Manager MT4
Amir Atif
3.67 (3)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT5 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
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Amir Atif
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Utilities
Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its alert and filtering system is
Triangle Finder MT4
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Indicators
50% off. Original price: $60  Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market wa
ATR Scanner Pro MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:  As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and e
RSI Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Singl
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel monitors the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (
Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Indicators
Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description here MT5 version
Ichimoku Trend Finder MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Ichimoku Trend Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe trend dashboard that helps traders to monitor and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator in 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for classic Ichimoku trend signals  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).    Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and W1) Settings description   here MT5 version   here After the purchase, don't forg
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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yamez
222
yamez 2025.04.17 07:04 
 

Great to quickly determine trend with ATR providing the necessary confluence.

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.08.03 07:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marek Pastier
24
Marek Pastier 2024.02.14 10:28 
 

I am surprised by the quality of this indicator. You need to play with the settings for your trading style.

Raymond Clemens
144
Raymond Clemens 2023.04.09 17:49 
 

Like you said an excellent tool.

Behzad Mohebali
81
Behzad Mohebali 2022.11.27 06:37 
 

An excellent and efficient tool Along with a professional and committed developer.

Hoping to add more features to this tool.

good luck

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