Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT4

5

Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart.

This panel monitors the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break) with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).


Download Demo here (Scans only M1 and M5)

Settings description here

MT5 version here


After the purchase, don't forget to message me to receive a copy of the MT5 full version for 1 trading account as a bonus.


Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner features:

  • Real time monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
  • Scan for price hitting lower and upper bands, BB squeeze, and price break out of the squeeze.
  • Showing of price position relative to bands on dashboard buttons.
  • Deep Scan mode to scan all market watch symbols in a chosen timeframe.
  • You can choose between 3 alert modes: 
  1. Single symbol and timeframe
  2. Multiple timeframes of a symbol
  3. Multiple symbols for a timeframe
      • Quick review of signals on the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.
      • Easy setup and arrange of symbols in any order with any instrument that your broker provides.
      • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.


      Some Notes:

      1. The Bolinger bands dashboard displays five signals with five colors. Light blue and light red for price hitting upper and lower bands of Bollinger bands, yellow color indicate squeezed bands, deep blue, and deep red are for Bolinger bands breakout immediately after bands squeeze.
      2. If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart with different "Unique ID" in the settings and set different symbols for it.
      3. The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the BB dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.
      If you are good at trading Bollinger bands squeeze or any type of consolidation breakouts, you may want to try the Reward Multiplier tool.
      Reviews 1
      MYASLAN
      39
      MYASLAN 2023.11.04 07:12 
       

      I don't think this EA for use of doing auto trading. It just give info on data only . So I don't use it . L would like to refund my money since I don't use as my auto trading. My email pearleagle@yahoo.com .

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      MYASLAN
      39
      MYASLAN 2023.11.04 07:12 
       

      I don't think this EA for use of doing auto trading. It just give info on data only . So I don't use it . L would like to refund my money since I don't use as my auto trading. My email pearleagle@yahoo.com .

      Reply to review