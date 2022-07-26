Reward Multiplier MT4

5

Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade!


Download Demo here (starting lot is fixed at 0.01)

Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality.

Guide + tips here

MT5 version here


You only open the first order. When your trade goes into profit RM opens a new trade with the profit of the first trade and moves the stop loss of both orders to breakeven point. Now you have 2 open orders with zero risk. When price goes further towards the target profit increases to the amount required to open a new order. New order opens and again the stop loss of trades moves to breakeven point. This  happens again and again until price hits the target.

As the running profit increases, total order volume increases and that creates a snowball effect that causes the profit to grow exponentially at later stages of the process. If price goes against the trade and hits the breakeven point orders will be closed with zero profit/loss. The worst that can happen is stop loss hit of the first order before going into profit and opening of new orders. 

Price rallies with short pullbacks happen a lot in today's market especially in forex and cryptocurrencies. If you trade momentum or patterns like triangles, flags, pennants, and similar, any type of consolidation breakouts like Bollinger bands squeeze break, price rallies from supply demand zones, or price action trends, etc, you may want to try this tool.


Reward Multiplier Features:

  • View info such as potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade.
  • Open the first order with the panel easily and leave the rest of the work for the Reward multiplier.
  • You can test it in the MT4 strategy tester visual mode.
  • Works with all instruments such as currency pairs, CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Reviews 2
maacx
388
maacx 2023.01.01 20:58 
 

It's my second rental of this particular EA as I love the idea of pyramiding and I constantly sweep market for ideal execution of this technique. Multiplier Reward promises much in its description, but unfortunately fails to deliver. It looks like it lacks optimalization, it can get laggy, unresponsive for no clear reason and it doesn't get along well with other EAs (which I wanted to be sources of profitable entries/trades). The default settings, which you cannot really change, aren't ideal either and in the end all my attempts to trade, although initially successful, ended up in minus. I don't recommend Multiplier Reward for MT4 for buying at this particular stage of development (v1.60), but most likely I will be coming back once in a while to check on progress.

Update 17.10.2025, ver. 2.2

As I wrote earlier I'm back for a quick check up. There is visible improvement over previous versions. EA runs smoother, no lagging, there is an option to include broker's commision on the pair you trade, much appreciated. No option for incorporating other EAs for entries.

There are issues however: If you try (you shouldn't ;-) ) to run multiple instances of the EA within one currency with -=different parameters and different magic numbers=- on -=different charts=-, EA overwrites those different magic numbers and parameters with one number and one set of parameters (usually these of the very first order). In other words, if you set 3 different series of trades on one pair, you end up with one series of trades. I didn't try to run multiple instances on different pairs. I will update the review when something new comes up.

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James Timpson
542
James Timpson 2023.11.24 01:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

maacx
388
maacx 2023.01.01 20:58 
 

It's my second rental of this particular EA as I love the idea of pyramiding and I constantly sweep market for ideal execution of this technique. Multiplier Reward promises much in its description, but unfortunately fails to deliver. It looks like it lacks optimalization, it can get laggy, unresponsive for no clear reason and it doesn't get along well with other EAs (which I wanted to be sources of profitable entries/trades). The default settings, which you cannot really change, aren't ideal either and in the end all my attempts to trade, although initially successful, ended up in minus. I don't recommend Multiplier Reward for MT4 for buying at this particular stage of development (v1.60), but most likely I will be coming back once in a while to check on progress.

Update 17.10.2025, ver. 2.2

As I wrote earlier I'm back for a quick check up. There is visible improvement over previous versions. EA runs smoother, no lagging, there is an option to include broker's commision on the pair you trade, much appreciated. No option for incorporating other EAs for entries.

There are issues however: If you try (you shouldn't ;-) ) to run multiple instances of the EA within one currency with -=different parameters and different magic numbers=- on -=different charts=-, EA overwrites those different magic numbers and parameters with one number and one set of parameters (usually these of the very first order). In other words, if you set 3 different series of trades on one pair, you end up with one series of trades. I didn't try to run multiple instances on different pairs. I will update the review when something new comes up.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2023.01.12 07:20
Hi maacx
Sorry about the problems you had with the RM. I'm testing RM's compatibility with other EAs to find possible problems. For now, I removed the "working with other EAs" from the features on the product description.
Best Regards
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