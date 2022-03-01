Triangle Finder MT4
- Indicators
- Amir Atif
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 24 July 2024
- Activations: 15
50% off. Original price: $60
Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).
Triangle Finder features:
- Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
- Deep scan mode to scan all market watch symbols for triangle patterns.
- 2 patterns detection methods.
- Signals forming triangles and triangles breaks.
- Option to suggest targets after triangle break based on channels.
- Optional Moving Average filter to signal breakouts only in the direction of the main trend.
- Showing the number of bars passed since the triangle pattern formed, on dashboard buttons.
- Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
- Quick review of signals in the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.
- Easy arrangement of symbols in any order with any instrument that your broker provides.
Notes
- The dashboard displays 3 signals with 3 colors. Yellow color indicates triangle forming. Green and Red for upper and lower trend line break.
- The signals of this dashboard are not straight buy/sell signals and need to be evaluated by the trader in the market context.
- If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart with different "Unique ID" in the settings and set different symbols for it.
- The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.
Best tool ! Well done!