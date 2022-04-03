MACD Divergence Indicator MT4

4

MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart.

Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals.

Three confirmation type for MACD divergences:

  • MACD line cross zero level
  • Price returns to previous H/L
  • Creating a new ZigZag leg in price chart

When divergence is confirmed, the indicator draws an arrow on the chart (not for the new ZigZag leg confirmation type).

This indicator uses ZigZag indicator to determine trend direction and HH/LL of the price, you can change the ZigZag parameters in the indicator's input window. You can add the ZigZag Indicator to your chart template to have a better look of painted divergences.

You can use indicator's divergence type buffer in your expert advisors.

You can check out the multi-timeframe/multi-symbol version of this indicator from this link.


Reviews 7
churchil otieno
29
churchil otieno 2025.08.13 08:37 
 

very good indicator

Nazmul Hasan
1166
Nazmul Hasan 2025.02.19 09:18 
 

Good indicator. Find proper Divergence with MACD. light and fast signal execution.

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2024.12.21 12:41 
 

Excellent developer. Whatever he does, he does it in the right way and at the right price. Well done

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Amir Atif
5 (1)
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churchil otieno
29
churchil otieno 2025.08.13 08:37 
 

very good indicator

Nazmul Hasan
1166
Nazmul Hasan 2025.02.19 09:18 
 

Good indicator. Find proper Divergence with MACD. light and fast signal execution.

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2024.12.21 12:41 
 

Excellent developer. Whatever he does, he does it in the right way and at the right price. Well done

Hossein A.
19
Hossein A. 2023.10.28 10:02 
 

Hi, Thanks for publishing this indicator for free. Hope to see more from you.

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2023.04.26 15:46 
 

I like it. Sometimes the simple things in life are free. It works fine on my platform, so I must have the update? Thank you

nswyin27
77
nswyin27 2022.11.12 02:23 
 

I downloaded it but it can't display on the chart...

--- now it works! Thanks Amir.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2022.11.12 05:34
Hi, please check out that if indicator is added to the market folder in navigator window.
ajcarswell
33
ajcarswell 2022.09.13 15:46 
 

I had to take it off since it hung my desktop system.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2022.09.21 10:00
Hi
I updated the indicator and the speed and performance issues were solved in the new version. Please download the new version and let me know if there are any problems. Regards
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