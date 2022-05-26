RSI Divergence Indicator MT4

4.79

RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart.

Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals.

Three confirmation type for RSI divergences:

  • RSI line cross 50 level (doesn't repaint)
  • Price returns to previous H/L (doesn't repaint)
  • Creating a new ZigZag leg in price chart

When divergence is confirmed, the indicator draws an arrow on the chart (not for the new ZigZag leg confirmation type).

This indicator uses ZigZag indicator to determine trend direction and HH/LL of the price, you can change the ZigZag parameters in the indicator's input window. You can add the ZigZag Indicator to your chart template to have a better look of painted divergences.

- You can set the indicator to alert only when RSI divergence occurs in the overbought/oversold levels.

- You can use indicator's "divergence type" buffer in your expert advisors.

You can check out the multi-timeframe/multi-symbol version of this indicator from this link.


Reviews 22
Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2025.04.26 16:39 
 

Superbe indicateur

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2024.12.21 12:39 
 

Excellent developer. Whatever he does, he does it in the right way and at the right price. Well done

Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2024.06.13 20:36 
 

Working good. Thank you!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
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5 (11)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
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Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2025.04.26 16:39 
 

Superbe indicateur

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2024.12.21 12:39 
 

Excellent developer. Whatever he does, he does it in the right way and at the right price. Well done

Ismail Hassan Lemin
777
Ismail Hassan Lemin 2024.09.21 16:33 
 

Hello Atif. Can you adjust the Rsi to reduce the repainting?

Shailesh Bhoyar
18
Shailesh Bhoyar 2024.09.03 20:44 
 

Accuracy of product is 70% with 1:2+ ratio

Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2024.06.13 20:36 
 

Working good. Thank you!

Groer
14
Groer 2024.05.30 19:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

garling
14
garling 2024.05.21 07:33 
 

can only use in MT5，sad

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 10:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Mlay
181
John Mlay 2024.03.31 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel Ohida
18
Samuel Ohida 2024.03.04 12:02 
 

A perfect help for Divergence!

Jack Hudson
260
Jack Hudson 2023.11.30 17:08 
 

Finally an RSI Divergence Indicator that is adjustable! Better than others I paid for. This has me wanting to look at the authors work I can pay for. Many thanks sir.

Maras
26
Maras 2023.08.06 20:54 
 

Prima :)

1122jpw4466
14
1122jpw4466 2023.06.16 05:58 
 

Seems OK so far

klangsub888
14
klangsub888 2023.06.04 12:28 
 

good

Nina Duvenage
58
Nina Duvenage 2023.05.17 07:56 
 

Спасибо! Отличный индикатор!

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2023.03.11 04:02 
 

Good Indicator

Mortada Al-haidari
18
Mortada Al-haidari 2022.12.08 17:44 
 

The indicator does not work in the re-test

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2022.12.10 11:18
Hi, indicator updated, please install the version 3.5 of the indicator.
12
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