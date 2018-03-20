GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels.

This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.





Description

The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices.





How to use

Trend detecting

When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish.

When it is red, the trend is bearish.





Trading

Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones when trend is established.

If prices cross the envelope, it may be time to take some profit or close the trade.

On the other hand, if prices bounce off the envelope, it may be a good opportunity to reinforce the position according to other GTAS indicators like BSI and S-Trend.





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