GTAS FibTdi
- Indicators
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Riviera Systems25 years experience in software engineering and 10 years in algorithmic trading
Partnership with a proprietary trader, ex hedge fund manager
Location : Toulon, South of France
- Version: 1.0
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels.
This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.
Description
The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices.
How to use
Trend detecting
When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish.
When it is red, the trend is bearish.
Trading
Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones when trend is established.
If prices cross the envelope, it may be time to take some profit or close the trade.
On the other hand, if prices bounce off the envelope, it may be a good opportunity to reinforce the position according to other GTAS indicators like BSI and S-Trend.
Parameters
- Periods - number of bars used to evaluate the volatility
- Ema1 - fast bound of the envelope
- Ema2 - slow bound of the envelope
- Ret1 - first retracement level to calculate the envelope
- Ret2 - second retracement level to calculate the envelope
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