Full STO

Full STO indicator (includes all versions of three STO indicators: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION is designed for automatic binary options trading.  READ CAREFULLY!!!!!



IMPORTANT
In one terminal create two templates with different expirations, a template for 18:01, 18:02 with expirations from 1 to 15 minutes and a template for 22:00 with expirations from 10 to 20 minutes.
Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years

Money management: 0.3% from the deposit

This version of the indicator is set up only for trading 18:01, 18:02, 22:00 Moscow time with expirations from 1 to 15 for Silver and Gold and 10 to 20 minutes for the Premium version. The signal appears inside the candle and immediately open a trade, if you use connector put a mark opening inside the candle.

The indicator is fully customized, you do not need to change anything yourself. INSTALL AND TRADE!!!



DO NOT BUY THE INDICATOR WITHOUT ANY CHECKS AND TESTS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 2 YEARS TO CHECK ALL VERSIONS OF STO ON REAL ACCOUNTS AND SEE THE RESULTS. AFTER MANY YEARS OF TESTING THE OPTIMAL PARAMETERS WERE SELECTED.



Algorithm of application:
1. Install the indicator in a signal advisor that will automatically send a signal to the broker's platform.

- The platform mt2trading.com will help in this. 

2. Set Alert to the indicator, the signal will appear in 15 seconds to make bets independently on the broker's site.

- Alert is the simplest, where you need to enter only the name of the indicator (it is built into the indicator).



SPECIFICATION:
Trading Time: 18:01, 18:02, 22:00 Moscow time (GMT +3)

Currency Pairs: All

Timeframe: 1 min

Expiration: 1 to 15 minutes (Gold and Silver) 10 to 20 minutes Premium

Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years epiration 1-5 minutes/ 68% over the past 5 years epiration 6-15 minutes. 

Money management: 0.3% from the deposit






PURCHASE ONLY THROUGH THE MARKETPLACE MQL5!!!!

FAQ:

1) Why am I selling an indicator that works?

- Not all Brokers pay correctly, I don't need money, if someone has an opportunity to earn money why not. I earn enough from trading and my main job. For 8 years I have earned enough. Now: family, kids, repairs and automatic trading.

2) How much can I earn?

- Swing DEMO, everyone has a different number of signals. The average increase in WinRate is 30%. But we look by year or quarter.

3) How to set up, what to do and how to start earning?

- We do everything according to the instructions and do not try to hack, indicators of this series are ready to work.

4) What brokers are suitable?

- I recommend any brokers, but look at the payout. GOLD and SILVER sometimes small payout.

5) Why so expensive?

- Not expensive, this price can pay off if you don't try to hack the indicator and follow the instructions!

6) Will you make a discount if I buy personally?

- No, there will be no discount, sale through MQL5. Protection against hacking.

7) What is the best deposit to start with, repeat the conditions?

- The conditions are specified in the instructions. I recommend a deposit of 500 dollars.

8) What is mt2trading?

- It is a platform, provides connectors for linking with brokers. The program is paid (NOT ADVERTISING, I repeat I do not need it). You can find it on the Internet easily, inexpensive, but convenient. Put it on the server and forget it. Let it make money.

9) Will you set me up if I contact you?

- Yes, I will help. Terms and conditions connect remotely and check or communicate in chat. Barrier only language, I am Russian. Help always!
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Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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