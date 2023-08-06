Full STO indicator (includes all versions of three STO indicators: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION is designed for automatic binary options trading. READ CAREFULLY!!!!!













IMPORTANT

In one terminal create two templates with different expirations, a template for 18:01, 18:02 with expirations from 1 to 15 minutes and a template for 22:00 with expirations from 10 to 20 minutes.

Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years





Money management: 0.3% from the deposit





This version of the indicator is set up only for trading 18:01, 18:02, 22:00 Moscow time with expirations from 1 to 15 for Silver and Gold and 10 to 20 minutes for the Premium version. The signal appears inside the candle and immediately open a trade, if you use connector put a mark opening inside the candle.





The indicator is fully customized, you do not need to change anything yourself. INSTALL AND TRADE!!!













DO NOT BUY THE INDICATOR WITHOUT ANY CHECKS AND TESTS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 2 YEARS TO CHECK ALL VERSIONS OF STO ON REAL ACCOUNTS AND SEE THE RESULTS. AFTER MANY YEARS OF TESTING THE OPTIMAL PARAMETERS WERE SELECTED.













Algorithm of application:

1. Install the indicator in a signal advisor that will automatically send a signal to the broker's platform.





- The platform mt2trading.com will help in this.





2. Set Alert to the indicator, the signal will appear in 15 seconds to make bets independently on the broker's site.





- Alert is the simplest, where you need to enter only the name of the indicator (it is built into the indicator).













SPECIFICATION:

Trading Time: 18:01, 18:02, 22:00 Moscow time (GMT +3)





Currency Pairs: All





Timeframe: 1 min





Expiration: 1 to 15 minutes (Gold and Silver) 10 to 20 minutes Premium





Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years epiration 1-5 minutes/ 68% over the past 5 years epiration 6-15 minutes.





Money management: 0.3% from the deposit

























PURCHASE ONLY THROUGH THE MARKETPLACE MQL5!!!!





FAQ:





1) Why am I selling an indicator that works?





- Not all Brokers pay correctly, I don't need money, if someone has an opportunity to earn money why not. I earn enough from trading and my main job. For 8 years I have earned enough. Now: family, kids, repairs and automatic trading.





2) How much can I earn?





- Swing DEMO, everyone has a different number of signals. The average increase in WinRate is 30%. But we look by year or quarter.





3) How to set up, what to do and how to start earning?





- We do everything according to the instructions and do not try to hack, indicators of this series are ready to work.





4) What brokers are suitable?





- I recommend any brokers, but look at the payout. GOLD and SILVER sometimes small payout.





5) Why so expensive?





- Not expensive, this price can pay off if you don't try to hack the indicator and follow the instructions!





6) Will you make a discount if I buy personally?





- No, there will be no discount, sale through MQL5. Protection against hacking.





7) What is the best deposit to start with, repeat the conditions?





- The conditions are specified in the instructions. I recommend a deposit of 500 dollars.





8) What is mt2trading?





- It is a platform, provides connectors for linking with brokers. The program is paid (NOT ADVERTISING, I repeat I do not need it). You can find it on the Internet easily, inexpensive, but convenient. Put it on the server and forget it. Let it make money.





9) Will you set me up if I contact you?





- Yes, I will help. Terms and conditions connect remotely and check or communicate in chat. Barrier only language, I am Russian. Help always!