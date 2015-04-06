Golden SinTiang MT4

EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Since the use of pending orders is suitable for all time zones, the Strategy makes an average of 55-60 trades per year and is suitable in combination with other strategies in the trading portfolio, see my other products. To set the correct risk management and calculate the size of the position, the strategy uses Stoploss with a size of 1320 pips.


Features

-each deal is protected  by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
-both  fixed lot and  free margin percentage are used
-no martingale , no grid , no skalp
-user-frendly settings
-all settings optimized
-longterm strategy
-good risk reward ratio 1:2,57

Settings 

CustomComment= Golden SIN-TIANG  - custom comment in history
MagicNumber                                    - strategy identification number
mmLots                                            - money management , the size of the open position in lots
ExitOnFriday                                     - closing the position on Friday enable or disable 
FridayExitTime                                  - closing time
LimitTimeRange                                - time of pending trade orders
SignalTimeRangeFrom                        - time in range from
SignalTimeRangeTo                            - time in range to
UseSQTickSize                                   - enable or disable custom tick size 
MainChartTickSizeSQ                          - tick size value


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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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