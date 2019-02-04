AvanteGarde Grid

Avantgarde: Grid

This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678

How It Works:

The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe.

Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade.

Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk.


Parameters

 Buy Trades         = true;        
 Sell Trades        = true;      
 Buy Step           = 500;         
 Sell Step          = 500;    
 buy TP             = 2;
 Sell TP            = 2;           
 All Close Profit   = 7;           
 Lot size Buy       = 0.01;       
 Lot Size Sell      = 0.01;        

slippage            = 5;         
Magic               = 1;
Use Auto lot        = true;      
MM_Percent          = 3000;      .01 per ___ of account balance.
StopLosss= 30


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Quincy EA
Metin Hussein
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My aim is to design an EA that trades with the trend and not against it like most EA. Quincy EA uses a grid to open long/short in the direction of movement catching small profits immediately and closing trades. This will only work if you have a good low spread chart and preferably trending pair. See its potential: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/316939 How It Works Quincy EA will open trades in a grid format with a long or short trade depending on the direction of the particular market. It does
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mastergu1
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mastergu1 2026.03.17 16:21 
 

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Joseph Peng Leong Choy
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Joseph Peng Leong Choy 2025.03.23 07:35 
 

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Hovis11
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Hovis11 2019.05.21 14:22 
 

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