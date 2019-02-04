AvanteGarde Grid

Avantgarde: Grid
This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678
How It Works:
The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe.
Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade.
Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk.
Parameters
Buy Trades = true;
Sell Trades = true;
Buy Step = 500;
Sell Step = 500;
buy TP = 2;
Sell TP = 2;
All Close Profit = 7;
Lot size Buy = 0.01;
Lot Size Sell = 0.01;
slippage = 5;
Magic = 1;
Use Auto lot = true;
MM_Percent = 3000; .01 per ___ of account balance.
StopLosss= 30
User didn't leave any comment to the rating