Gold Grail Expert1

  • Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit.
  • Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most investors will face liquidation and failure in long-term transactions. Without complicated parameters setting, Gold Grail Expert is simple and easy to use. It can help both individual investors and investment institutions with great capital to obtain the stable and huge profit in the long-term period
  • Gold Grail Expert is not suitable for those who seek great overnight wealth. Stability and huge long-term profit is our trade style and is above everything in our opinion.
  • By the way, Gold Grail Experts V2 is under study and test. Its capability of locking stable and huge profit is much stronger than V1 and will surely beyond your expectations. The test results for the time being are also shown here. We are doing everything we can to bring it to you ASAP.

Tradepairs: Gold||XAUUSD

VPS:There is no requirement for VPS configuration and platform delay.

Settings:

TradeType---the type to trade,three options for choose;

OrdersComment--- Comment on orders;

MaxSpread--- the maximal Spread ;

Lots---lot size to trade;

Risk---Risk of money management;

Tp---Take profit;

SL---Stoploss;

Maxorders---Total orders holding limit at a time;

Lots_exp---lots multiplier coefficient;

Magic---Magicnumber on orders;

ShowInfopanel---information panel;

Col_info---color information;

Stop_Friday---stop trading on Friday;

Stop_Time_Friday---Time to stop trading on Friday;

Close_Time_Friday---Time to close all orders on Friday;

priceADX1---price of ADX;

levelADX1---Level of ADX;

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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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