Saints Row Aggressive Scalper is a high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built for traders who demand fast execution, sharp entries, and consistent performance in volatile markets.

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and USTEC (NASDAQ), this EA is engineered to capitalize on rapid price movements using a precise and aggressive scalping approach. It performs exceptionally well during the New York trading session, where liquidity and volatility create optimal trading conditions.

IMPORTANT: For best performance, this EA must be used on a RAW / ECN account with low spreads and fast execution.

Why Saints Row Aggressive Scalper Stands Out

Feature Description High-Frequency Scalping Engine Executes rapid trades to capture small, consistent market movements. Optimized Instruments Built specifically for XAUUSD and USTEC for maximum efficiency. NY Session Optimization Performs best during peak liquidity and volatility. Spread-Sensitive Logic Designed for low spread environments to maintain profitability. Precision Execution Fast entries and exits to reduce exposure and maximize efficiency.

How It Works

Attach the EA to your XAUUSD or USTEC chart on MT4, apply the recommended settings, and allow the system to execute trades automatically. The EA is designed to operate with minimal intervention while maintaining strict execution discipline.

This system does not trade randomly. It waits for precise market conditions and executes with speed and accuracy.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Saints Row Aggressive Scalper is suitable for traders participating in prop firm challenges. It is designed to operate under structured conditions, helping traders maintain consistency, manage risk, and take advantage of high-probability setups.

Requirements and Recommendations

Requirement Details Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Pairs XAUUSD, USTEC Account Type RAW / ECN (Low Spread) Execution Low latency broker recommended Trading Session New York Session VPS Recommended for stable 24/7 operation Leverage 1:100 or higher recommended

Additional Resources

Installation Guide: CLICK HERE

Contact / Support: CLICK HERE

DISCLAIMER:



Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a high-frequency scalping system and is highly dependent on broker conditions such as spread, slippage, and execution speed. It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Final Note

Saints Row Aggressive Scalper is built for traders who understand that execution, speed, and precision are everything. Set it up, let it run, and allow the system to perform under optimal market conditions.