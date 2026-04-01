Saints Row Aggressive Scalper
- Experts
-
Nervada Emeule Adams⚙️ Algorithmic trader and MQL5/MQL4 developer specializing in custom Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading tools built for real market conditions. I combine hands-on trading experience with technical development skills to turn trading ideas into reliable, working code.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and USTEC (NASDAQ), this EA is engineered to capitalize on rapid price movements using a precise and aggressive scalping approach. It performs exceptionally well during the New York trading session, where liquidity and volatility create optimal trading conditions.
Why Saints Row Aggressive Scalper Stands Out
|Feature
|Description
|High-Frequency Scalping Engine
|Executes rapid trades to capture small, consistent market movements.
|Optimized Instruments
|Built specifically for XAUUSD and USTEC for maximum efficiency.
|NY Session Optimization
|Performs best during peak liquidity and volatility.
|Spread-Sensitive Logic
|Designed for low spread environments to maintain profitability.
|Precision Execution
|Fast entries and exits to reduce exposure and maximize efficiency.
How It Works
Attach the EA to your XAUUSD or USTEC chart on MT4, apply the recommended settings, and allow the system to execute trades automatically. The EA is designed to operate with minimal intervention while maintaining strict execution discipline.
Prop Firm Compatibility
Saints Row Aggressive Scalper is suitable for traders participating in prop firm challenges. It is designed to operate under structured conditions, helping traders maintain consistency, manage risk, and take advantage of high-probability setups.
Requirements and Recommendations
|Requirement
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Pairs
|XAUUSD, USTEC
|Account Type
|RAW / ECN (Low Spread)
|Execution
|Low latency broker recommended
|Trading Session
|New York Session
|VPS
|Recommended for stable 24/7 operation
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher recommended
Additional Resources
Installation Guide: CLICK HERE
Contact / Support: CLICK HERE
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a high-frequency scalping system and is highly dependent on broker conditions such as spread, slippage, and execution speed. It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.
Depend on the broker be carefull between reality and backtest