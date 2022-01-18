Ultimate Supply Demand

5

After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction.

Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just market noises.

This indicator automatically calculates the key price levels within the last bars where price has strongly reacted one way or another, reversing or breaking and supporting the direction. It helps to anticipate market movements.

You can find all the trading strategies here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748359

When price touches a Supply or Demand zone, it means the price very likely will have some reversal. If prices hesitate or goes with strong momentum, breaking those levels, it’s a clear signal of more continuation of the movement. So, either scenario is a good moment to make your operations because you will have a very good price.

Whenever you enter in one operation, you can use Ultimate Supply Demand to define your Take Profit or Stop Loss. Taking in consideration than price will likely want to touch those zones, when you set your Take Profit some pips before and your Stop Loss some pips after you will have safer profitable trades. 

The main goal for this algorithm is to provide analytical insight and potential trading opportunities

Unique features:

  • Customizable to find your preferred levels

  • Simple format settings

  • Optimized, high speed: it can be backtested really fast

  • Ready to be used in Expert Advisors 

  • Suitable Scalping or Long Term Trading

  • No repaintings

  • It includes a Dashboard 

  • Ready to be used in many Time Frames and Pair

Recomendations:

- Set your Take Profit some pips sooner before reaching the zone/level and you will be more likely to reach it, and end up with profits
- Set your Stop Loss some pips after reaching the zone/level and you will be less likely to loss your trade and avoid fake bad exits


How to Use it:

Step 1.- Attach the indicator and select the settings that works better for you: 

.- Select the Deviation and Frequency (explained bellow)

.- Use the Dashboard if desired to easily pick up your prefered settings

Step 2.- Wait for a signal:

.-Wait for a Price to Touch the Levels and decide if price is reversing or breaking

.-Use the other Levels for your Take Profit and Stop Loss 


Input Parameters:

  • Deviation: Accepted deviation from the Levels to the previous prices. Little value means levels with closer peaks will be considered. Bigger value will have more tolerancy, including then bigger wicks and fake breaks.
  • Frequency: To calculate the number of Levels you want, the min width between them. Smaller values means more Levels so less distance between them. Bigger values mean more distance between them so less levels.
(The calculated Levels at any time with all Dev/Freq combinations are suitable for all means. Calculation will always be precise and will give you the key levels under your settings. Deviation and Frequency just act like a customizable feature in order to give the user the option to accurately addapt the levels to his own personal style and use. E.g. if you want to use it for scalping, you want to use more levels so less Frequency; to use it for Grid Levels, you may want to increase the Frequency. Use the Dashboard to easily decide)
  • Show Like: To show the final result in form of Levels or Zones
  • Show Previous Changes: To show the previous calculations (no repainting). False will show you only the real current level.
  • Color/Width Inner/Outer Line/Zones
  • Show Dashboard: Show or Hide Dashboard


Reviews 3
elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.02 03:45 
 

I have purchase many SD, this is by far the Best and my favorite SD has bought both MT4+MT5 Best buy for 2023! What is Unique to this SD is can optimize ourselve to adjust the Deviation and Frequency, Super Amazing Feature! not found anywhere in mql, and Author is open to new idea suggestion and very passionate and dedicated to his SD constantly updating with new features, well worth every penny spend, no regret best SD of the Year 2023!

Katsuyuki Ohama
271
Katsuyuki Ohama 2023.02.24 14:59 
 

I would be leaving very detailed reviews in a few months, All I can say is that its 5 starts as right now for 1 month of using it.

alphafirst
37
alphafirst 2023.01.13 15:03 
 

this is exceptional and very precise I'm being honest i used it . it has both levels and zones so you can easy identify support and resistance plus demand and supply . every technical trader needs this for sure cheers.

Filter:
Reply to review