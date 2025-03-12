Visual LevelGuard SmartSMA Indicator
- Indicators
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 12 March 2025
- Activations: 5
LevelGuard SmartSMA Indicator
Master Support & Resistance Analysis with Precision
LevelGuard SmartSMA is a powerful tool designed to simplify your trading decisions by identifying dynamic support and resistance levels. This indicator leverages moving averages to provide precise insights into market movements, helping traders master their strategy with confidence.
How It Works
-
Core Strategy:
- Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line.
- Additional SMAs (optional) can highlight stronger confirmation zones.
-
Smart Signals:
- Buy Signal: Detects when price bounces off the SMA, confirming support.
- Sell Signal: Spots price rejecting the SMA, confirming resistance.
- Optional candlestick confirmation (e.g., pin bar, engulfing) adds an extra layer of accuracy.
-
Visual Exits:
- Highlights potential Stop Loss and Take Profit zones based on recent swing highs/lows for better risk management.
Customizable to Your Style
- Adjust SMA periods to align with your preferred market dynamics.
- Add filters like Bollinger Bands or oscillators for enhanced precision.
- Works seamlessly across all markets and timeframes, ideal for trending and volatile assets alike.
Why Choose LevelGuard SmartSMA?
- Intuitive and easy to integrate into your trading strategy.
- Enhances your analysis with proven support/resistance logic.
- Fully customizable, catering to traders of all experience levels.
Priced at just $65 — a small investment for smarter market insights.