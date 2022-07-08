FinArk Support and Resistance
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 20
FinArk Support and Resistance is an indicator that will detect support and resistance zone that are drawn on the chart by automatic. Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers.
This trend detection indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong demand on the current instrument.