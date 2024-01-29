GAPS Indicator MT5

GAPS indicator Metatrader 5





For some of the strategies used in indices, stocks and other assets, the GAP of each candlestick is usually measured, but if we want to do this manually, this can lead us to make calculation errors.





For this reason, "GAP Indicator" was created, which automatically shows the PIPS value of each of the GAPS presented between each of the candles and generates an alarm when they appear, if the option is activated.