ZigZag with Fibonacci
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves.
A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag.
A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave.
Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves.
Parameters:
- Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles
- Deviation: Amount of points variation that will be ignored
- Back Step: Maximum of candles to back for retracing (zigzag pattern is a lot less confuse with this correction enabled)
One last thing: The Data Window will indicates the zigzag levels and the fibonacci marks. The last data is the wave type code (MT5 only allows float numbers) that can be converted as:
|Wave Mark
|Elliot Wave
|0
|The first (up or down)
|2
|The second wave up (retraction)
|-2
|The second wave down (retraction)
|3
|The third wave up (extension)
|-3
|The third wave down(extension)
|4
|The fourth wave up (retraction)
|-4
|The fourth wave down(retraction)
|5
|The fiveth wave up (extension)
|-5
|The fiveth wave down(extension)
|6
|The sixth wave up (retraction)
|-6
|The sixth wave down(retraction)
|7
|The seventh wave up (extension)
|-7
|The seventh wave down(extension)
|8
|The eighth wave up (retraction)
|-8
|The eighth wave down(retraction)
|9
|The nineth wave up (extension)
|-9
|The nineth wave down(extension)