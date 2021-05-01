ZigZag with Fibonacci

This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves.

A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag.

A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave.





Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves.









Parameters:



Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles

Deviation: Amount of points variation that will be ignored

Back Step: Maximum of candles to back for retracing (zigzag pattern is a lot less confuse with this correction enabled)