MSnR Lines

MSnR Lines is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys.

Features:

  • Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level.
  • Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels.
  • Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels.
  • Option to display only fresh levels or all levels.
  • Adjustable lookback period and number of levels above and below the current price.
  • Supports multiple timeframes.

Usage:
Traders can use MSnR Lines to identify potential support and resistance levels for trading decisions. Fresh levels are considered more significant and may present better trading opportunities.

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OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets. It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability. Primary Supported Markets • XAUUSD (Gold) • US100 / Nasdaq These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU. Dual Strategy Architecture 1. Scalping • Intraday intervention • Short market exposure • Optimized for small di
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Malaysian Levels
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Malaysian Levels   is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to
Trade Assistant AI
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Trade Assistant AI – Intelligent trading assistant Trade Assistant AI is an Expert Advisor designed to improve decision-making and position management on MetaTrader 5 . It combines essential tools to control risk, execute trades quickly, and automate position management. Why use Trade Assistant AI? This tool allows you to: control your risk per trade execute orders quickly manage positions with precision reduce emotional trading errors Risk management Lot size is calculated automatically based o
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