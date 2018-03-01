PipFinite Reversal PRO MT5
- Indicators
-
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Ꝏ PipFinite
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success!
Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm.
Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally.
Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders
Get instant access ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077
Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now!
How To Trade
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Statistics Success Rate is at least 60% (Statistics Success Rate ≥ 60%).
Step 2: Check Support/Resistance Levels
- For Buy Signal: Price is NOT near resistance (Blue Line).
- For Sell Signal: Price is NOT near support (Red Line).
Step 3: Set Stop Loss
- You can use the Stop loss calculated by the indicator.
Step 4: Set Take Profit
- Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
- Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
- Option 3: Take profit on support/resistance levels.
- For Buy Signal: Take profit on resistance (Blue Line).
- For Sell Signal: Take profit on support (Red Line).
Step 5: Exit Strategy
- If SL or TP levels are not reached, exit trade on a new signal.
Advantages You Get
- Professional reversal detection.
- Gives entry signals, exit strategy, stop loss and take profit levels.
- Reliable statistics following the criteria above.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
- Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
Reliable Statistics Calculation
Win Condition
- TP1 Hit - when a signal reaches at least TP1.
- EXIT Win - when a trade is closed on an new signal and resulted to a positive profit.
Loss Condition
- SL Hit - when a signal reaches Stop Loss.
- Exit Loss - when trade is closed on a new signal and resulted to a negative profit.
Success Rate
- Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.
- Used as reference to find better pairs and timeframes.
Parameters
- Signal Period - the number of bars used to calculate the signal.
- Zone Period - the number of bars used to calculate dynamic Support/Resistance Levels.
- Zone Deviation - the factor used to determine the distance of Support/Resistance Levels relative to price.
- Stop Loss Selection - the stop loss strategy applied.
- Take Profit Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
- Maximum History Bars - the maximum number of bars used.
- Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
- Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
- Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
- Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.
Top product!