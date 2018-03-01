PipFinite Reversal PRO MT5

4.73
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success!

Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm.

Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally.


Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders

Get instant access ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077

Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now!


How To Trade

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Statistics Success Rate is at least 60% (Statistics Success Rate ≥ 60%).

Step 2: Check Support/Resistance Levels

  • For Buy Signal: Price is NOT near resistance (Blue Line).
  • For Sell Signal: Price is NOT near support (Red Line).

Step 3: Set Stop Loss

  • You can use the Stop loss calculated by the indicator.

Step 4: Set Take Profit

  • Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
  • Option 3: Take profit on support/resistance levels.
    • For Buy Signal: Take profit on resistance (Blue Line).
    • For Sell Signal: Take profit on support (Red Line).

Step 5: Exit Strategy

  • If SL or TP levels are not reached, exit trade on a new signal.


Advantages You Get

  • Professional reversal detection.
  • Gives entry signals, exit strategy, stop loss and take profit levels.
  • Reliable statistics following the criteria above.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

Reliable Statistics Calculation

Win Condition

  • TP1 Hit - when a signal reaches at least TP1.
  • EXIT Win - when a trade is closed on an new signal and resulted to a positive profit.

Loss Condition

  • SL Hit - when a signal reaches Stop Loss.
  • Exit Loss - when trade is closed on a new signal and resulted to a negative profit.

Success Rate

  • Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.
  • Used as reference to find better pairs and timeframes.


Parameters

  • Signal Period - the number of bars used to calculate the signal.
  • Zone Period - the number of bars used to calculate dynamic Support/Resistance Levels.
  • Zone Deviation - the factor used to determine the distance of Support/Resistance Levels relative to price.
  • Stop Loss Selection - the stop loss strategy applied.
  • Take Profit Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
  • Maximum History Bars - the maximum number of bars used.
  • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
  • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
  • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
  • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.

User Manual

For more information ► Click Here
Reviews 41
JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2023.12.25 01:02 
 

Top product!

Flavio Graziano
1628
Flavio Graziano 2022.01.01 18:24 
 

if I had the chance, I would give it 6 stars: great

Mr Akin Kaewpunnil
272
Mr Akin Kaewpunnil 2021.12.14 03:35 
 

Good Indicator For open positions at best price

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
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Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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3.67 (9)
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The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
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PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
PipFinite Swing Control MT5
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Swing Control with Energy Beam Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects overall bias and waits for overb
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PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
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PipFinite Exit Scope MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.33 (3)
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Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? Exiting a trade is equally important as entering! Exit Scope helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Attention Exit Signals are NOT to be used in entering a trade! Exit means closing your trades to avoid correction/reversal which can wipe out existing profit or haunt break-even orders. Please watch presentation (Click Here) Features Generates instant exit signals based on price action, volatili
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4.43 (28)
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PipFinite Reversal PRO
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4.84 (177)
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
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How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
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4.67 (3)
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Channel Flow with Strength Meter Strategy: Increase probability by confirming signals with strength Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects chan
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A combination of trend, pullback, range breakouts and statistics in one indicator Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe. Suggested Combination Cluster Helix with Strength Meter Strategy: Confirm signals with ideal strength levels Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects range breakouts on pullback zones in the direction of the trend Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Flexible tool, can be used in many w
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Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.94 (62)
Indicators
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
PipFinite Binary Options PRO
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4.45 (29)
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This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
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4.67 (36)
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The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PipFinite Trend Laser MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3 (3)
Indicators
The Pioneer Of Trend Detection! A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise. Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe. Features Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system. Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Fle
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
PipFinite Range Point MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Attention This trading tool is specifically designed to help grid, martingale, averaging, recovery and hedging strategies. If you are not familiar with th
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JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2023.12.25 01:02 
 

Top product!

Jose García
155
Jose García 2022.04.09 22:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Flavio Graziano
1628
Flavio Graziano 2022.01.01 18:24 
 

if I had the chance, I would give it 6 stars: great

Mr Akin Kaewpunnil
272
Mr Akin Kaewpunnil 2021.12.14 03:35 
 

Good Indicator For open positions at best price

hmh_dz
118
hmh_dz 2021.09.20 23:53 
 

not recomended, bad indicator, I want mt mony back

Hendra Rudianto
353
Hendra Rudianto 2021.08.30 09:08 
 

very good

Grancio
61
Grancio 2021.03.13 11:38 
 

Great product!

francis PACERE
119
francis PACERE 2021.02.18 10:42 
 

Très bon indicateur, je suis entrain de l'essayer en démo avec deux autres indicateurs Pipfinite que sont: le Trend Pro MT5 et Break Out EDGE MT5. Ca va? il fonctionne comme je l'espère et je sais que avec son scanner je serais encore plus efficace. Je suis très confiant et je sais que je ferais de l'argent avec les indicateurs Pipfinite. Merci Karlo Wilson Vendiola. J'ai hâte de découvrir le scanner Reversal Pro. Si j'ai payer autant d'indicateurs Pipfinite c'est qu'ils formidables et permettent de trader sereinement et efficacement.

Airo Taz
195
Airo Taz 2021.02.10 17:48 
 

Thanks for this indicator it's the best I use

Andreas Beat Bauer
1968
Andreas Beat Bauer 2020.06.21 08:38 
 

great results......anyone have solution ......to autotrade robot > EA ?

Juan Mey
170
Juan Mey 2020.05.17 13:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

laureltan
144
laureltan 2020.03.13 19:08 
 

tried it for a day. used it with filters, results is good.

daniele vaccaro
120
daniele vaccaro 2020.03.11 16:53 
 

I just bought the Indicator and I hope that it will be usefull.

ilyashidayat1989
118
ilyashidayat1989 2020.02.18 15:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rcbrasileiro2
44
rcbrasileiro2 2020.01.20 20:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chandra Akuri
80
Chandra Akuri 2020.01.16 22:50 
 

Testing it currently but looks promising

pradyapk
1227
pradyapk 2019.12.12 09:28 
 

Very Good Indicator

Aleksandr Sizonenko
196
Aleksandr Sizonenko 2019.12.05 16:55 
 

Usefull!

infire
39
infire 2019.11.23 13:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

muteiny1
142
muteiny1 2019.11.22 22:00 
 

Great indicator.

123
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