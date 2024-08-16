ATrend

4.83

ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It

How It Works

The "ATREND" indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements.

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Key Features:

Dynamic Trend Detection: The indicator assesses market trends and adjusts its signals accordingly, helping traders align their strategies with prevailing market conditions.
Volatility Measurement: By employing ATR, the indicator gauges market volatility, which is crucial for determining optimal Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels.
Signal Visualization: The indicator visually represents buy and sell signals on the chart, enhancing decision-making for traders.
Operational Steps
Inputs and Settings
TimeFrame: This input allows you to set the primary timeframe for the indicator's calculations. The default value is set to 15 minutes.
TimeFrame2: This input can be used to define a secondary timeframe for additional analysis, with a default value of 1 minute.
Shift: This parameter allows you to shift the indicator's calculations back in time, with a default value of 0.
SLATR: This input defines the multiplier used to calculate the Stop Loss level based on ATR, with a default value of 2.56.
TPATR: This input defines the multiplier used for calculating the Take Profit level based on ATR, also set to 2.56 by default.
AlertsOn: Enables or disables alerts for trading signals. The default is set to true.
AlertsMessage: When enabled, this option sends alert messages. The default is set to true.
AlertsEmail: This option allows for email notifications when alerts are triggered. The default is set to false.

AlertsSound: This option enables sound notifications for alerts. The default is set to false.

ATR Calculation

ATR Measurement: The ATR is calculated to assess market volatility, which influences SL and TP levels. This measurement is critical for managing risk effectively.
Signal Generation Logic
The OnCalculate function processes the following:
1 Data Validation: The function first checks if the necessary data is available for calculation. If not, it resets the indicator.
2 Trend Analysis: The function computes the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period to determine the current trend.
3 Signal Conditions:
If the closing price exceeds the calculated high, a buy signal is generated.
Conversely, if the closing price is below the calculated low, a sell signal is generated.

1 Visual Representation: The indicator draws lines for SL and TP on the chart, providing clear visual cues for traders.

How to Use

Adding the Indicator to the Chart
1 Download the ATREND indicator from a trusted source.
2 In MT5, navigate to "File" > "Open Data Folder."
3 Go to the "MQL5" folder, then "Indicators."
4 Place the downloaded .ex5 file into this folder.
5 Restart MT5 to ensure the indicator appears in the "Navigator" window.

6 Drag the indicator from the "Navigator" onto your chart.

Setting Parameters

TimeFrame: Set the primary timeframe for calculations (default is 15).
TimeFrame2: Define a secondary timeframe for additional insights (default is 1).
Shift: Adjust the calculation shift (default is 0).
SLATR: Set the Stop Loss multiplier based on ATR (default is 2.56).
TPATR: Set the Take Profit multiplier based on ATR (default is 2.56).
AlertsOn: Toggle to enable or disable alerts.
AlertsMessage: Enable or disable alert messages.
AlertsEmail: Toggle to enable email notifications.
AlertsSound: Toggle to enable sound alerts.
Interpreting Signals
Buy Signals: Indicated by a specific visual cue (e.g., green arrows).
Sell Signals: Marked by a different visual cue (e.g., red arrows).
Stop Loss and Take Profit Lines: Use these to manage your trades effectively.
Using Alerts
Set up alerts in MT5 to be notified of buy and sell signals based on the indicator's conditions.
Important Notes
Risk Management: Always utilize Stop Loss points to manage trading risks effectively.
Testing and Optimization: Test the indicator on a demo account before applying it to live trading scenarios to ensure its effectiveness.
Combine with Other Analyses: Enhance your trading decisions by integrating this indicator with other technical and fundamental analysis methods.
Reviews 26
Dumile Dube
26
Dumile Dube 2026.04.01 17:19 
 

Big thanks to the author Zaha Feiz for a well-built indicator. Already recommended it to two friends.

Starlight
27
Starlight 2025.09.11 17:52 
 

I am enjoying using this bot so far. Its really good.

fukazawa
29
fukazawa 2025.07.24 17:17 
 

So far so good, I manage to earn and prevent loss with the indicator 😃😃

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AT Break - Smart Breakout Points Indicator  General Description The AT Break indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed based on detecting breakouts of resistance and support levels. This indicator uses sophisticated algorithms to identify potential entry and exit points and displays them visually on the chart.  Main Settings Parameter Description Range/Options Default  Price Type Determines the price type used for calculations Close, Open, High, Lo
Filter:
Dumile Dube
26
Dumile Dube 2026.04.01 17:19 
 

Big thanks to the author Zaha Feiz for a well-built indicator. Already recommended it to two friends.

Starlight
27
Starlight 2025.09.11 17:52 
 

I am enjoying using this bot so far. Its really good.

fukazawa
29
fukazawa 2025.07.24 17:17 
 

So far so good, I manage to earn and prevent loss with the indicator 😃😃

Roman Danilov
183
Roman Danilov 2025.06.03 12:41 
 

Замечательный индикатор! простой, надежный, дополняет мою стратегию! И не надо кучу тех анализа делать, вс автоматически выполняется, жди сигналов и профита!!!! Great indicator! simple, reliable, complements my strategy! And you don't need to do a bunch of technical analysis, everything is done automatically, wait for signals and profit!!!!

Keith Lai
78
Keith Lai 2025.02.09 05:18 
 

The indicator demonstrates high accuracy, I get some profit consistently with the help of it.

1001035938
475
1001035938 2025.02.01 20:13 
 

Indicador muito bom !Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.02.02 09:46
Thanks for being with me
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
523
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna 2025.01.12 16:25 
 

I have been searching for a swing trading indicator for a long time, and I believe this one suits this space. ATrend is a solid indicator for simple intraday and swing trading, with the benefit of being friendly for beginners. My simulations using basic trading parameters show that the indicator can provide reliable trade confirmations and effectively reverse orders when a trade hits the stop loss. Is just matter of testing different ATR, timeframes and Assets. One area for improvement could be the customization options. I prefer indicators that allow me to adjust the sensitivity, but in this case, you can only set the ATR values for take profit and stop loss. Lastly, I would love for the developer to suggest some settings, timeframes, and assets in the description. https://ibb.co/1MRQGMn https://ibb.co/XCD1nzD

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.01.15 13:30
Thanks for the awesome feedback! I’m delighted you’re happy
Criscêncio Pimentel
39
Criscêncio Pimentel 2025.01.09 13:36 
 

Hi Zaha Feiz Recently, I acquired the Atrend indicator and would like to express my satisfaction with the product. I have been using the indicator as a confluence in my analyses, and I am achieving excellent results. The experience has been very positive, and I am highly pleased with its performance and effectiveness. Additionally, I would like to take this opportunity to claim the gift offered as part of the indicator purchase. Please let me know the next steps so I can receive it. Thank you in advance for your attention, and I look forward to your response.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.01.15 13:29
Your review means a lot to us! We’re constantly striving to make the indicator even better. Thanks! 🚀
Nenad_2010
581
Nenad_2010 2024.12.27 14:16 
 

the indicator is great

alex_morgado_brasil
391
alex_morgado_brasil 2024.11.14 20:06 
 

I bought it a few days ago, and I've already entered into some winning trades, the indicator is very good.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.01.15 13:29
Thanks Alex for being with me
PieterK
109
PieterK 2024.11.11 16:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.12 11:24
Thanks for the awesome feedback! I’m delighted you’re happy
Oleg Fatykhov
76
Oleg Fatykhov 2024.11.03 16:41 
 

Hello everyone!! I bought an indicator.I went in my free time to make a couple of trades, the indicator works well, I am glad that I bought this indicator, it is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Thank you very much for the work done.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.04 00:57
Thank you for being with me
cubetrader33
748
cubetrader33 2024.10.31 23:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.04 00:57
Your satisfaction is our top priority. Thank you for trusting us!”
Asiwome Ametordo
190
Asiwome Ametordo 2024.10.13 21:05 
 

I have tried and tested the resilience of this indicator and I would say that it is very powerful at predicting trade directions with near-perfect accuracy, especially for BTC. I will recommend this indicator to anyone who seeks to maximise their trade profits. It is well "engineered" and fit for purpose.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.21 00:19
Glad you’re happy with it! Our team is constantly working on updates to enhance performance. Thanks
Hugo José
24
Hugo José 2024.10.10 02:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.11 01:39
I have just bought this indicator and the results are amazing, 80 to 90% of operations are profitable, I highly recommend it, but yes, accompany it with other indicators to have a greater winning ratio, also, could you recomend me a setting and in what divisa or cripto trade pls, and thx
Maram Mohamed
40
Maram Mohamed 2024.09.29 05:12 
 

I find this very well done . The seller is always supportive of any questions. Ms. Zaha Feiz

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.11 01:33
lad you’re happy with it! Our team is constantly working on updates to enhance performance. Thanks
bajz
19
bajz 2024.09.25 22:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.11 01:32
thanks alot
Clayton Prickett
4050
Clayton Prickett 2024.09.25 19:58 
 

Just bought the indicator. Excited to start using it.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.11 01:32
thanks
Andrei Timofejev
23
Andrei Timofejev 2024.09.22 07:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.11 01:30
Напишите мне пожалуйста, по правилам вашего сайта, вы можете вернуть его до установки на аккаунт
Mohit Verma
314
Mohit Verma 2024.09.18 10:04 
 

In my testing, it showed a success rate of around 70%. It's a straightforward tool, making it easy for beginners to study and use.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.11 01:19
Glad you’re happy with it! Our team is constantly working on updates to enhance performance. Thanks
12
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